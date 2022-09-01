WATCH: Bodycam footage shows arrest of Atlanta parents Zion Byrd and DeShan Turner over alleged infant homicide

An Atlanta couple identified as Zion Byrd, 23, and DeShan Turner, 20, was arrested on August 18 for killing their seven-week-old baby girl. Police reported that after the alleged murder, the duo even raised money for the baby's funeral through crowdfunding.

On August 10, police responded to reports of an unresponsive infant at home in the 2200 block of Beecher Road. When emergency personnel arrived at the location, they rushed the child to a local hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

According to the medical examiner, the baby girl died from traumatic injuries. The nature of the injuries led to the arrests of the child's parents, Zion Byrd and DeShan Turner. Subsequently, Byrd and Turner were booked for murder and cruelty to children.

Police body cam footage shows the accused cuffed and led out of their home.

Brutal murder of an infant: Zion Byrd and DeShan Turner sent to Fulton County jail

After investigations were carried out on the matter, the evidence related to the death of young Journee Byrd pointed towards her parents, Zion Byrd and DeShan Turner.

Authorities soon made the arrests and sent Zion Byrd and DeShan Turner to Fulton County jail. They are being held without a bond.

Speaking about the incident, the Atlanta PD, via Facebook post, said:

"Police officers respond to many types of calls, but arguably the most difficult are those where infants and children have been harmed or killed."

"When these and other crime atrocities happen, the response is always a relentless pursuit to identify the suspects, arrest them and ensure justice for the victim."

Police stated that "the child sustained injuries consistent with inflicted trauma." As per the medical examiner's office in Fulton County and the police, there was bruising on Journee's body.

The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit arrested the parents and took them into custody "without incident" after both suspects surrendered when they were asked to come out of a home. While DeShan Turner maintained that she did nothing wrong, Zion Byrd requested his attorney.

Accused created GoFundMe page for dead daughter

Right after the child's death, DeShan Turner created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the latter's funeral services.

Along with a photo of her daughter, she also wrote about the incident:

"My name is DeShan Turner. I am the mother of Journee Byrd ... on August 10, 2022, I woke up and found my 7-week-old child unresponsive in her crib. I am trying to come up with funeral expenses as well as trying to get my other child back as well."

She further wrote:

"This whole process is very complicated for me and is an unimaginable pain. My daughters changed the entire meaning of life for me. They gave me purpose. These funds would be used to help me with funeral costs and also to help me get my daughter back."

Turner has one other kid, a one-year-old daughter who will soon be two. After DeShan Turner and Zion Byrd were arrested, police took the little one into protective custody.

