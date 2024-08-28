"Jools will prevail" — Internet reacts to "demure" catchphrase creator assuring fans that trademark conflict is getting handled by her team

Influencer Jools Lebron became an internet sensation after her ‘demure’ catchphrase went viral. The "demure, mindful, and cutesy" trend gained such momentum that big names like Netflix and Verizon started working with Lebron to create sponsored content. Not only that, but celebrities like Jennifer Lopez used the term in their videos.

However, demure’s sensation was short-lived as a person named Jefferson Bates from Washington filed a trademark for the phrase "very demure, very mindful" to cash in on the term which Jools Lebron failed to do earlier. His application was for $1bn, which would give him the right to use the phrase as a trademark.

The creator disclosed the news through a TikTok video which was deleted later. On August 27, she posted another TikTok video in which she said the issue is getting managed.

“We got it handled. Now I’m going to leave it at that. We got it handled. Mama got a team now,” Jools Lebron said.

As per legal experts, she still holds a chance of winning the case. After the latest development over the trademark fiasco went viral, netizens reacted to it with their opinions.

“Jools will prevail,” one X user wrote.

“we support jools and jools only,” another person commented.

“Oh thank god!” an X user commented.

Fans appreciated the way Jools Lebron handled the situation. Others commented she deserved to get something out of her fame.

“Wow... Actually so happy for her. She deserves to cash out big time from her 15 minutes of fame. Very demure, very mindful,” a fan reacted on X.

“See it wasn’t that big of a deal,” one netizen reacted.

“PERIOD MAMA WE CHEER,” another fan wrote.

“Good for her. Handling business like a boss,” a person wrote on X.

Jools Lebron thought that her ‘demure’ fame could help her in transitioning

Lebron is a trans person. She reportedly said last week that the hype around her videos regarding ‘demure’ had changed her life because of which she could finance her transition. In the TikTok video which was deleted later, she said,

“I wanted to do so much for my family and provide for my transition, and I just feel like I dropped the ball.”

Hive Social founder Raluca Pop reportedly applied for Lebron’s phrase ‘very demure very cutesy’ in California. According to her, Jefferson Bates left out the ‘very cutesy’ part of the phrase while filing for its trademark application.

Hence, she used the opportunity to her benefit. However, she planned to pass on the trademark to Lebron, as she was the sole holder of all the benefits.

Influenzer Legal’s founder Alli Elmunzer said the catchphrase creator had nothing to worry about. Since she was the first to use it, she should use the opportunity to her advantage, which will only help her strengthen the case. As per the US trademark law, rights are granted to the first person who uses a trademark, rather than the first person who files for it.

