“JOON FINISH THE SENTENCE”: Fans frenzied as BTS’ RM teases a possible release on his Instagram stories ahead of enlistment 

BTS member RM, aka Kim Namjoon, took over social media by storm with his latest Instagram story hinting at a possible music release. This has stirred debate among fans as many believe the story could be about military enlistment.

On December 4, the BTS leader took to Instagram and shared a story of a music track edit screen, which indicated that he was making new music. The singer’s caption was paid more attention as it said,

“D-7 and I'm…"

While many fans are excited as they believe it is about a new album or a song, others are puzzled that it could be a countdown to military enlistment. One reacted by saying, “JOON FINISH THE SENTENCE.”

Expand Tweet

“It's new music DON'T THINK ANYTHING ELSE”: ARMYs react to RM's latest Instagram story

During the D-DAY THE FINAL solo tour series of BTS member SUGA, Namjoon was invited as a guest performer on August 6. The Wild Flower singer performed an unreleased song exclusively for fans and said he was making new music.

He shared a countdown story on Instagram, which fans anticipate is about new music. As this is ahead of his enlistment, the countdown has confused fans. Many believe that the story is implying his military enlistment.

Expand Tweet

Fans also reacted to the next story, which showed a flower bouquet sent by BIGHIT MUSIC to the Mono singer. The card with the bouquet said, “Love = Namjoon,” to which fans pointed out how the agency takes care of its artists. This story also fueled speculation about a new release.

Fans took to the X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts on his latest Instagram update:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about Kim Namjoon's music

The BTS leader dropped his solo album Indigo a year back on December 2. The album featured talented artists like Epik High’s Tablo, Erykah Badu, Colde, Anderson Paak, Kim Sawol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, youjeen, and parkjiyoon. This album was a collection of the singer’s last archives from his 20s.

Marking its first anniversary a few days back, fans from across the globe celebrated this moment on social media. Fans passionately shared their stories and why they feel so connected to the album on X. Many highlighted that the album served as a piece of comfort and solace.

Expand Tweet

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC had confirmed that Namjoon, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated the enlistment process.

It was reported that he would begin his basic training on December 11 alongside V. Many fans highlighted that following the reports, this countdown might be a signal towards enlistment. However, the official enlistment date has yet to be confirmed by the agency.