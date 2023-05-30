 Josiah Toleafoa GoFundMe raises more than $11,000 as 3-year-old killed on his birthday

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, Chula Vista toddler Josiah Toleafoa was killed in a car accident on his third birthday. As per NBC San Diego, the child was on the way to an indoor children's party venue when he was struck by a car. A 36-year-old driver was questioned at the scene about the incident. Authorities stated that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the tragic death.

My bio-mom's friend just lost her grandson, he was just 3 years old and the family could use any help you could provide.

In the wake of Josiah Toleafoa's untimely death, his family started a GoFundMe initiative to raise money for the child's funeral expenses. They have raised $13,722, exceeding their goal of $6000.

Josiah Toleafoa's death prompts Play City to donate toward his funeral expenses

According to authorities, the toddler was killed during an accident in the parking lot of Play City, the venue where his birthday celebration was scheduled. While the circumstances behind the attack remain unknown, a witness told reporters that Toleafoa's mother could be seen sobbing as paramedics tended to the toddler.

After the accident, Josiah Toleafoa was rushed to the Rady Children's Hospital in Kearny Mesa, California. The toddler was pronounced dead soon after.

An anonymous relative of Josia Toleafoa released a statement online. The statement read:

“(JOSIAH Toleafoa) brought the family together - his incredible SMILE, LOVING HEART simply brought JOY to any room. There was no time to see him do amazing things. I KNOW HE WOULD HAVE MADE A DIFFERENCE IN THE WORLD."

In response to the accident, the owner of Play City said that the company is donating $2000 to Josiah Toleafoa's family. He said that the landlord of the venue will also pay the same amount.

Road accident fatalities in America

According to Forbes, America sees approximately 36,000 fatal car accidents annually. Of this number, approximately 4800 victims were children. This does not include the additional 1593390 car accidents that lead to severe injuries or the 3621681 that cause serious property damage. DDLawTampa claims the nation sees over 6 million passenger car accidents per year.

The Department of Transportation noted that among child victims of fatal car accidents, over 18% of them were not wearing seat belts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cite a higher percentage, claiming that 36% of deceased victims who were child passengers were unrestrained.

Morrisbart noted that the drivers most prone to causing car accidents were between 16 and 17. They not only caused the most fatalities in car accidents, but they were also the most injured.

The death of Josiah Toleafoa currently remains under police investigation. No arrests have been made in the case.

