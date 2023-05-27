Bob Lee GoFundMe raises more than $11,000 as late Cash App founder's family pleads for donations

Nima Momeni who is accused of murdering Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Now Bob Lee's family is requesting donations to cover legal expenses, stating that the deceased millionaire's assets are being held as evidence.

Given the situation, Bob's brother, Timothy Lee, started a GoFundMe page earlier this month. This request for financial assistance follows reports about Bob's alleged partying lifestyle, which reportedly involved alcohol, drugs, and s*xual activities. It has been revealed that at the time of his death, Bob Lee had ketamine and cocaine in his system.

In his message, Timothy stated that the funds collected will go towards legal fees to ensure that the person who committed the crime is held accountable. Any surplus money will go towards creating a scholarship fund for Bob's children and nieces. As of this writing, $11,313 has been raised with the help of 58 donations. The page aims to collect $50,000.

Bob Lee's brother creates a GoFundMe page for immediate financial assistance

Since Bob's assets are currently held in probate and as evidence following his tragic death, his brother Timothy Lee organized a fundraiser. On the GoFundMe page, Timothy wrote about his late brother and his impact on the tech world. Bob's aim was to make technology accessible and affordable to all, aiming to empower individuals and businesses alike, Timothy wrote.

Bob's assets were frozen on the account of evidence (Image via Facebook/Bob Lee)

Bob Lee has been credited for developing a solution to combat the Code Red Virus and his contributions to the creation of Android. With Square (later Block), he revolutionized payment systems for small businesses, ensuring they could accept credit card payments easily.

Bob's passion for supporting others led him to create the networking app Present, dedicated to empowering women. His involvement with MobileCoin also helped facilitate global payments.

In their message on the GoFundMe page, the family expressed their gratitude to the detectives at the San Francisco Police Department for their efforts in apprehending Bob Lee's killer.

Further, the page also revealed that the funds raised will be used to cover memorial costs, legal expenses, living expenses for Bob's immediate family during probate, and the relocation of their father.

Prosecutors claim Bob Lee's murder was premeditated

While prosecutors claimed that the murder was premeditated and have presented CCTV evidence showing the suspect, Momeni, driving to a secluded area, the latter has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Momeni's lawyer, Paula Canny, challenged the prosecution's interpretation of the CCTV footage, stating that it does not provide clear evidence of the crime. The San Francisco Standard reported that CCTV footage saw Bob Lee walking down an empty alley, seemingly seeking help on the night of the incident. He was seen approaching a parked car and lifting his shirt to reveal his wound. However, the vehicle drove off before Bob Lee collapsed to the ground.

Elyassnia and Bob were allegedly in a relationship (Image via Getty)

The victim was discovered unconscious in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood with two stab wounds to his chest. He later passed away in the hospital. Prosecutors did not provide a motive for the crime but stated that DNA evidence challenged the defense's claim of self-defense.

According to court documents, a witness informed the police that Momeni questioned Bob Lee about his sister, Khazar Elyassnia, the night before the stabbing, inquiring if she was involved in any inappropriate activities. However, Lee reassured Momeni that nothing improper had occurred. It has been suggested that Bob was involved in a romantic relationship with Khazar Elyassnia, who is married to a well-known plastic surgeon.

As per CCTV footage, Bob visited Elyassnia's apartment shortly after midnight and Momeni was already there. The footage managed to capture them leaving together in Momeni's BMW about 30 minutes before the murder.

Momeni and Elyassnia, who were born less than a year apart, migrated to the United States from Iran alongside their mother in the late 1990s. People who knew them stated that they shared an exceptionally strong bond. According to a former friend interviewed by Mission Local, Momeni was deeply devoted to Khazar, emphasizing that he would go to great lengths to support her.

Additionally, some acquaintances of Momeni mentioned that the aspiring IT expert faced challenges related to drug addiction and had a violent streak.

Poll : 0 votes