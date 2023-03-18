What did Jennifer Nicole Long do? Alabama woman charged over son’s death

On March 16, 2023, Jennifer Nicole Long, 41, of Hartselle, reportedly stabbed her 8-year-old son to death and left her father wounded.

The son was found at his residence with a knife to his chest, according to a statement from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Jennifer was arrested at the crime scene at about 5:30 a.m. on Village Drive near Hartselle.

Jennifer is being detained in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

Jennifer Nicole Long is charged with capital murder

A statement by the Morgan County sheriff’s office mentioned that at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Morgan County 911 received a stabbing call. Officers responded to the scene on Village Drive, assisted by the Priceville Police Department. The statement reads:

"Once on scene, deputies located an adult male suffering from a stab wound and one deceased 8yr old boy."

Law&Crime reported that authorities said that Jennifer Nicole Long reportedly told the responding officers that her son was deceased in an upstairs bedroom.

As per an affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, Jennifer's father asked the responding Deputy Pepper to check on his grandson as he feared that his daughter might hurt the 8-year-old. The affidavit read:

“After entering the residence, deputies made contact with a white female coming down the stairs inside the house. Deputies ordered the female to get on the ground, and she complied.”

The Associated Press reported that the court filing states that deputies located the child lying in the bed of the master bedroom with several stab wounds and a knife protruding from his chest.

According to Law&Crime, Charles Long, Jennifer's father, who was stabbed by her, received initial treatment at the scene before being airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. According to property records in Morgan County, Charles Long, 69, is the owner of the house where the crime was committed, located at 94 Colony Drive.

Jennifer Nicole Long is charged with the capital murder of her 8-year-old son. As per Alabama law, statute 13A-5-40(a)(15) states that the intentional murder of a child below the age of 14 constitutes a potential death penalty crime.

The Morgan County sheriff’s office also reported that additional charges are pending, mostly on the grounds of allegedly stabbing her father.

Yahoo News reported that in August 2021, Jennifer was detained for possession of methamphetamine, which Hartselle police officers mentioned having located during a domestic disturbance call. Again in March 2022, Jennifer was charged with public intoxication by the Sheriff's Office.

Yahoo News also reported that an affidavit by Deputy Celeste Sharbutt mentions that the deputy questioned Jennifer Nicole Long if she was on any drugs, to which she replied that she last took meth two days ago and has been awake for two or three days.

Classmates and friends mourn the death of Jennifer Nicole Long's son

According to Law&Crime, Tyler Weston Gardiner, the 8-year-old son of Jennifer Nicole Long, attended Priceville Elementary School and was a third grader.

In a statement, Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine conveyed his condolences and thoughts to the student's family.

He also mentioned that at this tough time, with the school community coping with the tragedy, support services are being offered to everyone in need.

WAAY-TV reported that a neighbor, Ann Cole, said that the 8-year-old was known to everyone in the neighborhood as a sweet kid.

According to a report by WAAY-TV, the Morgan County Sheriff's Public Information Officer, Mike Swafford, announced that the department will be providing counseling to the officers and staff investigating this case.

Priceville Elementary Principal Daniel Gullion informed that a crisis team would be at the school on March 17 and 20 to assist the grieving students.

