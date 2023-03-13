“We will be prepared” - Oscars 2023 to have crisis team a year after Will Smith x Chris Rock slap incident

The AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) has decided to have a "crisis team" for the 2023 Oscars after last year's Academy Awards witnessed the Will Smith – Chris Rock slap incident.

Bill Kramer, the AMPAS CEO, spoke about how the Academy will deal with incidents like the one that took place on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards.

Kramer told Time magazine:

"We have a whole crisis team, something we've never had before, and many plans in place. We've run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we're planning for just in case it does happen."

He also mentioned that late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars this year and that he is someone "who is used to dealing with live TV," where "things don't always go as planned." Kramer assured viewers that this year's host can pivot and manage any unexpected moments that might transpire on the stage.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he attempted a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars

Three-time Grammy-winning comedian Chris Rock took the stage at the Academy Awards 2022 to present the honor to the winner in the Best Documentary Feature category. During his appearance, Rock joked about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock's remark was pointed at her shaved head, which he compared to Demi Moore's look from the 1997 action drama G.I. Jane.

It is important to note that Jada has been diagnosed with alopecia areata, a condition that causes hair loss

The King Richard actor initially seemed to laugh off the joke with most of the audience. However, the Red Table Talk co-host and Smith's wife was spotted rolling her eyes, displaying a visible annoyance at the comment. Suddenly, as Rock was in the middle of his monolog, Will Smith paced towards him and slapped the presenter across the face.

As Chris was seemingly shocked by the sudden turn of events, Smith returned to his seat and shouted at the comedian, who was trying to laugh it off.

He said:

"Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!"

After the incident, Smith won the Best Actor award for King Richard but did not apologize to Rock until a few days later via social media, labeling his behavior as "unacceptable" and "inexcusable." The rest of the Oscars ceremony seemed overshadowed by the slap.

The Oscars incident left the internet divided, with some questioning Rock's insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia areata condition. Many also criticized Smith for physically responding to a comedian who was making a joke.

A few weeks after the incident, Will Smith was officially banned by AMPAS from attending the Academy Awards or any other event organized by the organization for 10 years. Chris Rock also addressed the slap during his recent Netflix special Selective Outrage.

Fans are now cheering for their favorite actors as the upcoming 2023 Oscars are set to take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

