What did Corey Struve Talbott do? Trav and Cor YouTuber arrested for public intoxication and attacking police officer

Corey Struve-Talbott, a YouTube influencer, was arrested on charges of public intoxication, trespassing, attacking a police officer, and resisting arrest, on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, Corey attacked the officer near Pebble Beach, California. It was also reported that Corey was drinking while celebrating her birthday at a bar near a golf course on the beach in California.

When the influencer became aggressive and hostile, security asked her to return to her hotel room, which she refused, and even kicked an officer when she was given a warning.

Corey and her husband Travis run a YouTube channel, "Trav and Cor," which they launched in 2014. Their channel has more than 6 million subscribers on the platform.

Corey Struve-Talbott's representative claimed she was bruised by the police officers

According to police reports, Corey Struve became heavily inebriated at Pebble Beach's The Lodge. When she started acting rowdy, security urged her to leave and tried to escort her to her hotel room, but the influencer did not comply. After her resistance, the sheriff's office was called and informed about the situation by security.

When the cops arrived and tried to get her back to her room, she started standing in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. She was warned that if she did not leave the bar right away, the police would arrest her. However, Corey allegedly continued to protest and ended up being physically violent with an officer.

Mug shot of Corey Struve-Talbott (Image via Monterey County Sheriff's Office)

As per claims, Corey’s parents were also there at the bar. Her Miranda Rights were read to her while the police were putting handcuffs on her.

Sources close to the influencer said that the arresting officers roughed up Corey Struve, leaving bruises on her face, arm, and shoulder. The YouTube influencer kicked the back windows of the patrol vehicle as well when she was being driven to custody.

The source also added that this behavior was out of character for Corey, who has denied claims of misconduct against an officer.

Scott Erdbacher, her legal representative, stated that he was concerned about how much aggression the officers put Corey through while they were handcuffing her. He added:

“My concern at this point is about Corey's well-being and her injuries are currently being cataloged by a medical specialist, including head-to-toe bruising, numbness, and loss of mobility to her left arm."

When Corey Struve-Talbott's mug shot was shared, she definitely did not look happy about whatever went down. The incident took a quick wrong turn as the influencer, who usually appears on her vlogs being cheerful and cheesy with her family, was arrested in a controversial situation at her birthday party.

Corey and her husband share vlogs about their daily lives with their three children

Corey was born on January 17, 1985, and she and her husband, Travis, began dating in 2004 before tying the knot on October 3, 2015. The 37-year-old YouTuber has three children with Travis, and they share vlogs about their daily family lives.

According to their YouTube bio, they like to joke around and create "fun and exciting" videos, and that they love to vlog about their daily lives. The bio says that vlogging helps them record and share their lives with their followers.

Their content includes pranks, skits, and reaction videos. Corey and Travis also share videos of their kids singing.

Corey Struve-Talbott also made it to the headlines in 2016 after giving birth on the same day as her sister.

Corey Struve-Talbott has an Instagram account as well where she has over 221K followers. Alongside uploading pictures to her profile, she also promotes her YouTube videos on this account. Corey also makes Instagram reels where she performs some short skits or trends.

