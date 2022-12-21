5 TV stars who made headlines in 2022

2022 has been a huge year for everybody around the globe. After two years of lockdown due to the coronavirus, the year has been a relatively simpler year to live through. Understandably, this year has been quite eventful.

People all throughout the world may and have returned to their lives and interests after two years of living behind closed doors. This inevitably includes famous people who we are used to viewing on a larger screen. Additionally, one of the most pleasurable pursuits for regular people is following up with the lives of TV stars and other celebrities.

In this article, we explore some of the biggest moments from celebrity news

Trials, marriages, pregnancies and more - 5 times TV Stars made headlines in 2022

1) Johhny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during their defamation trial (Images via Associated Press)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made some of the biggest celebrity news of 2022. Heard accused Depp of abusing her during their marriage, which lasted just over a year. The former couple separated in 2017 and had a turbulent separation after Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp on grounds of alleged domestic abuse.

The 2022 lawsuit that turned heads, however, was a defamation case against Heard from Depp. Heard had written in an op-ed for The Washington Post that she was a survivor of domestic abuse perpetrated by Depp. The lawsuit attracted huge audiences from across the world and was almost the only thing that anyone concentrated on for the oncoming weeks. On June 1, 2022, the lawsuit came to an end, with the jury siding with Depp and claiming that Heard made false accusations about Depp and defamed him as a result.

2) Kanye West aka Ye

Kanye West aka Ye (Image via GC Images)

Kanye West was one of the most controversial celebrities of 2022. West does make the usual noise in the media for his work in the music industry and his former partner, Kim Kardashian. However, since the couple broke up in 2021, West has had a bit of a spiral and has been in the news for quite the wrong reasons.

matt @spookyboogyda Kanye West stating as clearly as possible that he's a Nazi Kanye West stating as clearly as possible that he's a Nazi https://t.co/Pfoii0AneV

In 2022, the biggest controversy West found himself in was because of some anti-Semitic comments he made during an interview on Alex Jones' Infowars. He praised Hitler and even declared himself to be a Nazi, while denying that the Holocaust ever happened.

ARKANGEL @itsarkangel kanye west in a white lives matter shirt kanye west in a white lives matter shirt https://t.co/GxfwsDYVDD

He also wore a t-shirt during the YZY SZ 9 presentation in Paris, that read White Lives Matter, which was called out by Forbes as a white supremacist slogan that went against the Black Lives Matter movement. On November 20, 2022, West announced his second attempt at running for President in the upcoming 2024 elections.

3) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

One of the happier news stories of 2022 was the marriage of famous singer and performer Jennifer Lopez to her former fiance, Ben Affleck. It was definitely one of the more fairytale weddings of the season. Although Jennifer Lopez has been in a number of high-profile relationships and has been married several times—four times, to be exact—Affleck has always had a particular place in her heart.

In reality, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were previously engaged in the early 2000s and were set to marry, which ultimately did not happen. It was initially postponed due to the huge amount of media attention it garnered, but was eventually called off completely. Almost 20 years of their first relationship, the couple got together again in April 2021. Following this, they announced their engagement on April 8, 2022. They subsequently got married in Vegas on July 16, 2022.

It was great to see them finally tie the knot, as JLo had always talked about how special Affleck and their relationship was to her, and how their breakup had been her "first true heartbreak".

4) Will Smith

The Academy Award Ceremony is definitely one of the biggest events in the entertainment industry, and the 94th Academy Awards had its very own reason to be one of the most unforgettable ones till date. While Chris Rock was presenting the nominations for Best Documentary Feature, Will Smith came up on stage and slapped him across the face, before calmly getting down again to resume his seat.

The event came as a huge shock to the audience, most of whom could not even believe it. Rock handled the situation very well and did not create a rucus while moving on with the ceremony with composure. The incident was later talked about widely in the media and news, where almost everybody criticized Smith for his unprofessional behavior. The outrage was sparked when Rock made a joking remark on Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith resigned his membership from the Academy and was also banned from attending any Academy programs and events for the next 10 years. He also made a public apology to the Academy and Chris Rock for his behavior.

5) Rihanna

A$AP Rocky with Rihanna sporting her baby bump in New York (Image via Shutterstock)

Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the modern music industry. With multiple chart toppers over the duration of her career, Rihanna has essentially revolutionized pop music. Understandably, one of the biggest news of the year was when RiRi announced her pregnancy in early 2022. The couple announced that they were expecting in January, complete with a baby bump that almost broke the internet.

RiRi and A$AP Rocky got together back in 2020, during the lockdown and bonded over a road trip from Los Angeles to New York. Netizens were overjoyed with the news and congratulated the couple for their upcoming phase of parenthood. Rihanna also talked about how she had realised that happiness was all that mattered in life, and how she saw herself raising three or four more children with or without a partner within the next 10 years.

The couple welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy, in May 2022.

Poll : 0 votes