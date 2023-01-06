Who is Chris D’Elia? Netizens diss comedian amid latest misconduct allegations

Hollywood Improv removed commedian Chris D’Elia's show from January 11, without any explanation. This comes just weeks after he was again accused of predatory behavior.

D’Elia, 42, has previously been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. In 2020, he was accused of preying on and having s*xual encounters with underage girls. He denied the allegations, stated that all of his relationships had been “consensual and legal,” and claimed to be undergoing therapy for s*x addiction.

Now, fellow comedian Kyle Anderson has released an hour-long documentary on YouTube. The documentary, titled The Chris D’Elia Problem…, has Anderson's interviews with four of D'Elia's victims, including his former tour manager, Zack Doncovio. Allegations against the Whitney actor include wanting the women to create a cult or a harem and wanting his initials branded on their bodies.

Fat Harlow @DangerAnderson I just published a documentary about Chris D’Elia. He hasn’t been “doing better”. And I got proof. Plus, we talk about s*x cults, branding and much more. Exclusive interviews with 4 victims and his ex tour manager. Link to full doc in bio 🧵 I just published a documentary about Chris D’Elia. He hasn’t been “doing better”. And I got proof. Plus, we talk about s*x cults, branding and much more. Exclusive interviews with 4 victims and his ex tour manager. Link to full doc in bio 🧵 https://t.co/p3S7EmIifh

Chris D’Elia was born into the entertainment industry

Chris D'Elia was born on March 29, 1980, in Montclair, New Jersey, to television producer and actor Bill D'Elia and interior decorator Ellie D'Elia. His younger brother, Matt D'Elia, is also in the industry as a filmmaker. He started doing stand-up comedy at the age of 25 in 2006 and regards himself as a comedian who acts.

He's appeared in several shows, including Alex Miller in Whitney, Danny Burton in Undatable, and Henderson in You. He is also a successful podcast host with several streams under his belt. His net worth is estimated to be around $16 million.

D'Elia with his Wife Kristin Taylor and son (Image via Instagram/@ChrisD'Elia)

D'Elia was married to actress Emily Montague from 2006 until the couple's divorce in 2010. He is currently married to stop motion animator Kristin Taylor, and the couple share a baby boy together. D'Elia often brings his wife and child on stage after big sets.

After he was accused of predatory behavior in 2020, a federal lawsuit was filed against him in the Central District of California by a “Jane Doe” in March 2021. The unnamed woman claimed that the comedian had s*x with her when she was 17. However, the case was withdrawn less than a month later and dismissed without prejudice.

In the documentary, The Chris D’Elia Problem…, women accuse the comedian of forcing them into so-called s*x cults, and instead of denying the allegations, he seems to be leaning into them by selling merchandise branded with the phrase “Join our cult!” during his tour, which still has more than two dozen dates available.

Kyle Anderson's documentary has been out for the past two weeks and has already garnered almost 500k views. Netizens have also reacted to the documentary and accusations on social media.

Karate Jonathan @MeTheDevil414 @DangerAnderson D’Elia is a creep AND people like this guy trying to make a name for himself by making “documentaries” like this is creepy too. Grossness all around. @DangerAnderson D’Elia is a creep AND people like this guy trying to make a name for himself by making “documentaries” like this is creepy too. Grossness all around.

spinch @spiiiinch @DangerAnderson Lol he used a burner Snapchat account to Snapchat me when I was 17 and went by “chank” lol. Asking me to come to shows and shit after seeing a dance video of me and a friend on Instagram. Weirdooooooooo @DangerAnderson Lol he used a burner Snapchat account to Snapchat me when I was 17 and went by “chank” lol. Asking me to come to shows and shit after seeing a dance video of me and a friend on Instagram. Weirdooooooooo

Borty Spice @Kaylawaa @DangerAnderson This is mindblowing. I knew hed done so many horriboe things, and still didn't even know the half of it. Thank you for making this. @DangerAnderson This is mindblowing. I knew hed done so many horriboe things, and still didn't even know the half of it. Thank you for making this.

Sarah Rose @SarahCronin143 Randomly finding Chris D'elia on Netflix in 2016 and laughing so hard I cried to watching The Chris D'elia Problem right now and having tears in my eyes for his survivors... wow 🤢 Randomly finding Chris D'elia on Netflix in 2016 and laughing so hard I cried to watching The Chris D'elia Problem right now and having tears in my eyes for his survivors... wow 🤢😔

space bag @Baguettibitch I can’t stop thinking about how Chris D’Elia’s character on You S2 mimics the allegations we would later be called out for……like what did they know and why did he accept the role it genuinely baffles me I can’t stop thinking about how Chris D’Elia’s character on You S2 mimics the allegations we would later be called out for……like what did they know and why did he accept the role it genuinely baffles me

Cindy PikaChu ✨朱良蒨 (she/her) 🌸✨ @iamcindychu Fat Harlow @DangerAnderson I just published a documentary about Chris D’Elia. He hasn’t been “doing better”. And I got proof. Plus, we talk about s*x cults, branding and much more. Exclusive interviews with 4 victims and his ex tour manager. Link to full doc in bio 🧵 I just published a documentary about Chris D’Elia. He hasn’t been “doing better”. And I got proof. Plus, we talk about s*x cults, branding and much more. Exclusive interviews with 4 victims and his ex tour manager. Link to full doc in bio 🧵 https://t.co/p3S7EmIifh Way too many of you guys are still following the abuser Chris D’Elia. I hated seeing his face on the marquee on Sunset. How can you find out what’s come out about him and still follow?! twitter.com/DangerAnderson… Way too many of you guys are still following the abuser Chris D’Elia. I hated seeing his face on the marquee on Sunset. How can you find out what’s come out about him and still follow?! twitter.com/DangerAnderson…

Keith Norris @norrisrk



Having booked him for a show way back in 2017, this man was the absolute worst to work with. An alcoholic behind the scenes, a demanding, wannabe D-lister, and the epitome of an egotistical manchild.



Good riddance. Cheyenne Roundtree @cheyenneisround NEW: Chris D'Elia's upcoming show at Hollywood Improv was quietly canceled last night. It coincides with fresh accusations of predatory behavior against the comedian rollingstone.com/culture/cultur… NEW: Chris D'Elia's upcoming show at Hollywood Improv was quietly canceled last night. It coincides with fresh accusations of predatory behavior against the comedian rollingstone.com/culture/cultur… In no surprise whatsoever: Chris D'Elia is repulsive.Having booked him for a show way back in 2017, this man was the absolute worst to work with. An alcoholic behind the scenes, a demanding, wannabe D-lister, and the epitome of an egotistical manchild.Good riddance. twitter.com/cheyenneisroun… In no surprise whatsoever: Chris D'Elia is repulsive.Having booked him for a show way back in 2017, this man was the absolute worst to work with. An alcoholic behind the scenes, a demanding, wannabe D-lister, and the epitome of an egotistical manchild. Good riddance. twitter.com/cheyenneisroun…

Rockin' Bubbles “Ska Cat” Rialto🐈🌻 @PippiTheCat1 Happy New Year, everyone. Except for Chris D’Elia. It would be more like Happy Bad Year. Happy New Year, everyone. Except for Chris D’Elia. It would be more like Happy Bad Year.

Hollywood Improv's cancelation is rumored to have happened due to scheduling conflicts, but no one has corroborated that information. There has been no comment regarding the accusations from Chris D’Elia or his representatives.

D’Elia is still scheduled to perform at Hollywood Improv’s sister location in Brea, California, on January 13 and 14.

Poll : 0 votes