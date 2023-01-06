Who is Chris D’Elia? Netizens diss comedian amid latest misconduct allegations

Hollywood Improv removed commedian Chris D’Elia's show from January 11, without any explanation. This comes just weeks after he was again accused of predatory behavior.
D’Elia, 42, has previously been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. In 2020, he was accused of preying on and having s*xual encounters with underage girls. He denied the allegations, stated that all of his relationships had been “consensual and legal,” and claimed to be undergoing therapy for s*x addiction.
Now, fellow comedian Kyle Anderson has released an hour-long documentary on YouTube. The documentary, titled The Chris D’Elia Problem…, has Anderson's interviews with four of D'Elia's victims, including his former tour manager, Zack Doncovio. Allegations against the Whitney actor include wanting the women to create a cult or a harem and wanting his initials branded on their bodies.
Chris D’Elia was born into the entertainment industry
Chris D'Elia was born on March 29, 1980, in Montclair, New Jersey, to television producer and actor Bill D'Elia and interior decorator Ellie D'Elia. His younger brother, Matt D'Elia, is also in the industry as a filmmaker. He started doing stand-up comedy at the age of 25 in 2006 and regards himself as a comedian who acts.
He's appeared in several shows, including Alex Miller in Whitney, Danny Burton in Undatable, and Henderson in You. He is also a successful podcast host with several streams under his belt. His net worth is estimated to be around $16 million.
D'Elia was married to actress Emily Montague from 2006 until the couple's divorce in 2010. He is currently married to stop motion animator Kristin Taylor, and the couple share a baby boy together. D'Elia often brings his wife and child on stage after big sets.
After he was accused of predatory behavior in 2020, a federal lawsuit was filed against him in the Central District of California by a “Jane Doe” in March 2021. The unnamed woman claimed that the comedian had s*x with her when she was 17. However, the case was withdrawn less than a month later and dismissed without prejudice.
In the documentary, The Chris D’Elia Problem…, women accuse the comedian of forcing them into so-called s*x cults, and instead of denying the allegations, he seems to be leaning into them by selling merchandise branded with the phrase “Join our cult!” during his tour, which still has more than two dozen dates available.
Kyle Anderson's documentary has been out for the past two weeks and has already garnered almost 500k views. Netizens have also reacted to the documentary and accusations on social media.
Hollywood Improv's cancelation is rumored to have happened due to scheduling conflicts, but no one has corroborated that information. There has been no comment regarding the accusations from Chris D’Elia or his representatives.
D’Elia is still scheduled to perform at Hollywood Improv’s sister location in Brea, California, on January 13 and 14.