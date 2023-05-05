Bobby Moudy GoFundMe raises more than $58,000 in wake of TikTok star's tragedy

TikTok star Bobby Moudy recently committed suicide on April 3, 2023, at the age of 46. According to a family friend, he was suffering from some emotional and financial issues, following which he took this drastic step. Further details on the same are currently awaited.

Meanwhile, all those who knew Bobby for several years expressed their grief on different social media platforms, including his wife Jennifer Moudy, who posted a video where he was having fun with their children. The caption stated:

"Bobby was an amazing father, husband and friend to so many. Bobbt was one of a kind. He was loved. He will be dearly missed."

Bobby was also painting his daughter's nails in one of the pictures. In another picture, Bobby and Jennifer were looking at each other's eyes while the latter put her head on her husband's shoulder. Bobby and his son were also seen enjoying a rollercoaster ride as they smiled while looking at the camera.

GoFundMe page launched for Bobby Moudy

Bobby Moudy's death has left his family in shock and trouble. A GoFundMe page was launched by Mandy Castle, who is said to be someone close to Bobby's family. The description of the page stated:

"Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures."

Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 @Nerdy_Addict Bobby Moudy who had a large following on TikTok, took his own life after reportedly being unable to deal or cope with a financial ‘crisis.’ Bobby Moudy who had a large following on TikTok, took his own life after reportedly being unable to deal or cope with a financial ‘crisis.’ https://t.co/bls8fhrg1E

The page mentioned that Bobby's wife, Jennifer, and their three children were already suffering from some emotional and financial issues, but now his demise has increased those problems. The description also mentioned:

"If Bobby touched your life in any way, personally or through his fun family tik tok page, please consider helping his family through this devastating time. Whether you are able to give or not, please cover Jennifer, Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh in your prayers."

The page aims to collect $75,000, and donations worth $60,314 have been made until now. The comments section of the GoFundMe page was also flooded with best wishes from all those who made their donations.

Bobby Moudy was well-known for his content on TikTok

Bobby Moudy with his family members (Image via KingHenryXIII/Twitter)

Bobby Moudy was active on TikTok for a long time and a majority of the videos featured his adventures with his family. The TikTok account was able to accumulate more than 300,000 followers over the years. Moreover, Bobby Moudy's videos received around 18.6 million likes.

The best part about Bobby's TikTok videos was that he never used any trending sounds. The bio of his TikTok account stated:

"Just here to embarrass my daughter."

His daughter Kaitlyn considered him a best friend, and she even paid tribute to him on TikTok following his demise. Kaitlyn described him as the best father, brother, uncle, and friend and said that he had an impact on all those who used to be around him.

Meanwhile, Bobby Moudy is not the only TikTok star to have lost his life. A few other TikTok stars also passed away in the last few months, including Ahoufe, Asia wa Charles, Megha Thakur, and others.

Poll : 0 votes