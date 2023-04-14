Carly Burd GoFundMe raises more than £134,000 after vandals destroy charity food garden

Carly Burd is a name that has been trending online since her garden was destroyed in an attack. Burd recently shared a video of her garden on TikTok, which was contaminated with salt by someone, leading to the dehydration of plants. The contamination has destroyed the entire plot of land as plants will no longer be able to grow at such high salt levels.

Carly launched a GoFundMe page to build a new farm and it has collected £191,912 so far. The garden helped grow food for those who were struggling with the high cost of living and Burd served more than 1,000 people since 2022.

The Harlow, Essex native expressed her grief in the video, saying that she is heartbroken and added that someone put salt all over her land during the night.

She added that everything she had planted wouldn't grow and neither would she be able to replant anything on the plot as even that wouldn't grow. Carly noted that all the hours of work that she put in was dead as the vandals had added salt everywhere.

The TikTok video has received more than 2 million views. Despite the loss, Burd aims to continue her work by serving food to more people.

Carly Burd's TikTok video revealed that her fruit and vegetable farm was vandalized. While many of her followers have shared their condolences, she also launched a GoFundMe page so that she can get the things she needs to make a new farm. The page set a goal of collecting funds worth £4,000 and it has collected £191,912 so far.

The description of the page stated that she has Multiple Sclerosis & Lupus. It added that she transformed her garden into a place that can offer free organic fruits, vegetables, and other essentials to the general public.

Stating that her boxes contain items that are sufficient for all the members of one family, she mentioned that she made all the planters herself from old wood. She added that she grows everything from seeds.

Carly even said that since she is on disability, she does what she can to keep the costs down. She added:

"I can't sit back & watch people struggle; not being able to feed their kids or go without food so they can have the heating on. Last year I went without heating, having MS with no heating is horrific."

Carly Burd stated that she uses her funds or approaches other companies for help in her charity project. She said that she would love to raise some money to bring some change into others' lives. She said she needs equipment to make places for tea and coffee, a cooking area using gas, and some money to lay weed sheeting.

She concluded by saying:

"Please donate and give me a hand. I have single-handedly fed 190 people, transformed my whole garden into an allotment, I've now got the council on my side and I'm now a runner of a good size piece of land, all in 4 months!!"

In an interview with Kennedy News and Media, Burd said that around 5 kg of salt was poured into her garden and the onions that were planted by children. Noting that it felt like someone had kicked her, she said that the act was the most repulsive one she had ever seen.

According to Carly Burd, the act of vandalism of the garden will affect nature and she is now planning to file a complaint.

