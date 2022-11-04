What changes have been made to Wildcat’s Revenge rollercoaster? Hersheypark introduces upgraded replacement

Pennsylvania's Hersheypark has made rollercoaster fans happy by upgrading the Wildcat's Revenge rollercoaster. The Wildcat roller coaster, which has been closed since July 2022, will reopen in Summer 2023.

The new version of the roller coaster, built by Rocky Mountain Construction, features a 140-foot hill and can reach speeds of up to 62 miles per hour. There have also been other improvements, such as four inversions and the largest Underflip in the world. With all of the changes, the attraction will join the ranks of the top thrill rides in the country.

The Wildcat's original construction used wood. The new one, however, would be a "hybrid coaster," composed of both steel and wood.

Red tracks & silver wild cats: More details about the changes in the Wildcat’s Revenge rollercoaster explored

In a press release, RMC, the manufacturer of the roller coaster, claimed to have improved the whole experience by adding a new steel track with numerous unique characteristics. Vikki Hultquist, General Manager, Attractions at Hersheypark, also commented on the development, stating:

“Based on our guest feedback, we knew coaster fans would love a hybrid at Hersheypark, and we’re thrilled to work with RMC on a custom wood and steel coaster with a nod to our history. Wildcat’s Revenge features the very best of RMC’s signature thrills, including four inversions with the World’s Largest Underflip, Inverted Stall, Zero-G Roll, and Reversing Downhill Roll.”

The Hersheypark administration has also provided more information on their website, stating:

“Wildcat is back, and seeking vengeance. Our all-new wood and steel hybrid coaster, Wildcat's Revenge, takes riders through one-of-a-kind thrills found only at Hersheypark.”

The Wildcat revenge rollercoaster gets an all new look, the ride is all set to be operational from Summer of 2023. (Image via HersheyPark)

Sharing an animated video of the ride, the management claims that the Hybrid Coaster will be one of the largest and most iconic coasters in the United States after its launch in Summer 2023.

RMC, the company responsible for manufacturing, also revealed more details about the new rollercoaster. Aside from the details described above, the roller coaster's first drop will be 82 degrees, and the ride will last 2 minutes and 36 minutes. The new attraction will have black steel, unique trains, and wild cats in front of each train.

Simultaneously, after the inversion and the Underflip, the ride will roll at a 270-degree angle before diving down to the side. Another new feature is an inverted stall that hangs riders upside down.

In terms of standards, guests who want to ride must be at least 48 inches tall. Each train will be able to seat three passengers side by side.

With the relaunch of the rollercoaster, the park has also stated that the Wildcat's Revenge will be open for all four seasons, except when the weather does not permit the park to operate.

Hersheypark, 115 years old, has over 15 coasters.

