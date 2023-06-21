A GoFundMe page identified Josilyn Ruiz, a 26-year-old registered nurse, as the victim who was killed alongside her fiance Brandy Escamilla, 29, in a mass shooting at the campgrounds near Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre during Beyond Wonderland Music Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

On Saturday, a mass shooter identified as 26-year-old James M. Kelly of Joint Base Lewis-McChord opened fire in the campgrounds of Gorge Amphitheatre located hundreds of meters away from the beyond wonderland music Festival venue.

Maddie White @maddiewhitetv



This was the home they shared in Ballard in Seattle. They were engaged, and a neighbor says they were very happy together.



@KING5Seattle JUST CONFIRMED: The two who died in the mass shooting at the Gorge Saturday were 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz.This was the home they shared in Ballard in Seattle. They were engaged, and a neighbor says they were very happy together. JUST CONFIRMED: The two who died in the mass shooting at the Gorge Saturday were 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz.This was the home they shared in Ballard in Seattle. They were engaged, and a neighbor says they were very happy together.@KING5Seattle https://t.co/lwWMwaFfjr

Authorities said that two people were killed in the shooting and three, including the gunman, were injured at the scene. The victims, who were killed, were identified as Seattle couple Josilyn Ruiz and Brandy Escamilla. Two other people, who were injured alongside the gunman, were identified as 31-year-old Andrew Cuadra of Eugene, Oregon, and 20-year-old Lily Luksich of Mill Creek, Washington.

Kelly, who is accused of randomly shooting at the venue, fled the scene and was tracked down by responding officers. He was hospitalized for a gunshot wound before he was returned to Grant County on Tuesday, where he is being held for investigation of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree assault domestic violence.

Family mourn the loss of Josilyn Ruiz killed in the Beyond Wonderland shooting

EDM Maniac @EDMManiac A GoFundMe has been launched for one of victims of the Beyond Wonderland Gorge campgrounds shooting. Josilyn Summer Ruiz was a registered nurse who lost her life, as well as her fiancé Brandy. Please, donate if you can. gofundme.com/f/josilyn-summ… A GoFundMe has been launched for one of victims of the Beyond Wonderland Gorge campgrounds shooting. Josilyn Summer Ruiz was a registered nurse who lost her life, as well as her fiancé Brandy. Please, donate if you can. gofundme.com/f/josilyn-summ…

In the wake of the mass shooting incident, Josilyn Ruiz’s sister-in-law launched a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses for the 26-year-old registered nurse in Seattle. The fundraiser, which raised over $58,00 exceeding the target amount of $50,000, confirmed that her fiance Brandy Escamilla was killed alongside Josilyn in the event. The page described Josilyn Summer Ruiz as a ray of sunshine who bought joy to people around her.

Josilyn was reportedly born in the summer of July 13, 1996, ergo her middle name reflected the season she came into their lives, bringing warmth and happiness to people around her. The page explained that the victim imbued their lives with her infectious laugh and brightened up every room with her contagious smile. The page said:

“She absolutely loved dancing, singing, attending music festivals, outdoor adventures, acting, snowboarding, and traveling. She had a kind soul and was willing to go out of her way to help anyone in need."

It added:

“There are not enough words to describe the wonderful person she is and the wonderful life she lived. She is loved by many and will be truly missed.”

What we know about Josilyn Ruiz and Brandy Escamilla

Josilyn Ruiz and Brandy Escamilla (Image via Devon Breithart/Facebook)

A friend of the couple, Devon Breithart, on Facebook said that Josilyn Ruiz and Brandy Escamilla are both travelling nurses from California who were on a work contract in Seattle.

Breithart revealed that the couple, who had moved to Seattle in 2021, got engaged in the winter of that year after ten years of dating. The friend also added that they loved living in Seattle. Breithart went on to describe the couple as incredibly special people who loved their cat Otis and will be dearly missed.

Josilyn Ruiz (Image via Devon Breithart/Facebook)

As family and friends continue to mourn for the beloved couple, a GoFundMe for Brandy Escamilla has raised over $9,000.

Poll : 0 votes