JTBC's The One and Only halts filming after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

JTBC’s ongoing drama, The One and Only, has temporarily stalled production due to one of the crew members testing positive for COVID-19.

The One and Only is a romance drama starring Ahn Eun-jin, Kim Kyung-nam, Kang Ye-won and Park Soo-young. Having premiered on JTBC on December 20, 2021, the show has aired 7 episodes so far.

The drama follows the life of three terminally ill women, who plan to take down at least one bad guy before they die. However, all their plans are overturned when Ahn Eun Jin’s character, Pyo In Sook, ends up running into “the one and only” most valuable person in her life.

The One and Only has aired its first 7 episodes

On January 11, the makers of the show announced that the filming of the show will be temporarily halted due to suspicions of the staff being COVID positive. A representative of JTBC said,

"The filming of the drama 'The One and Only' was temporarily suspended because one of the filming staff members was suspected as having symptoms of COVID-19."

A day later, JTBC’s fears were confirmed and the production stated that filming will not take place for a short while. JTBC, however, confirmed that the actors, especially the lead pair of Kim Kyung Nam and Ahn Eun Jin, had not come in contact with the diagnosed crew member.

"The cast and crew members regularly undergo PCR testing, and today, one staff member was confirmed as having positive results for COVID-19. All cast and crew members who have had contact with this individual have currently undergone testing and are awaiting their results. Actors Kim Kyung Nam and Ahn Eun Jin did not come in contact with this staff member."

Incidentally, this is not the first brush with COVID-19 that the show has had. During the initial filming stage in October, actor Kang Ye Won contracted COVID and had to self-quarantine. While the filming proceeded as scheduled, Kang Ye Won’s personal filming schedule had to be reworked as per JTBC's recommendation.

On December 6, 2021, another staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and the filming was canceled. The shoot restarted only when all the staff and the actors tested negative.

joyie 雷 #IAMTHUNDERS closeday. @joyieprkeu



airs every Monday and Tuesday at 11pm KST on JTBC and is currently available subbed on Viki. [📸] New still cuts of Actress Park Sooyoung as Seong Mido in "The One and Only". #TheOneAndOnly airs every Monday and Tuesday at 11pm KST on JTBC and is currently available subbed on Viki. [📸] New still cuts of Actress Park Sooyoung as Seong Mido in "The One and Only". #TheOneAndOnly airs every Monday and Tuesday at 11pm KST on JTBC and is currently available subbed on Viki. https://t.co/cKS16VEhSk

Also Read Article Continues below

While the cast and crew await their results, The One and Only continues to air every Monday and Tuesday on JTBC at 11 PM KST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi