"Just get married already": Fans wish for Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo to tie the knot after latter's recent Instagram post

Christian McCaffrey, the American football running back, and Olivia Culpo recently went viral after the latter shared a picture of the couple on social media. Olivia posted a photo of them dressed in white along with their dog Oliver Sprinkles, as she captioned the picture.

"Thanking God for a healthy season and for putting my best friend on this earth. Now let’s get married!"

Fans soon took to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement as they wished for the duo to get married.

A fan talks about the couple's wedding. (Image via @oliviaculpo)

This comes after the former Miss Universe and the San Francisco 49ers got engaged on April 2, 2023.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's pictures win the internet

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo began dating in 2019 after being set up by friends, as per People. The pair got engaged last April when the NFL star got down on one knee during a trip to Utah.

On Friday, Culpo posted pictures with her fiancé, and the duo was seen twinning in white and smiling from ear to ear. Olivia Culpo sat on McCaffrey's lap as they held their adopted Goldendoodle Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey. The San Francisco 49ers player commented on the viral post and wrote:

"Love you."

Netizens reacted to the pair's latest loving pictures as they gushed over their relationship and wished for them to get married soon.

Netizens compliment the couple. (Image via Instagram)

Fans look forward to the duo's wedding. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to the couple's latest picture. (Image via Instagram)

Last April, the couple posted glimpses of their engagement. McCaffrey was seen kneeling before a surprised Culpo and fans sent them their best wishes.

During a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey spoke about Culpo and their wedding preparations, as per Extra, and mentioned that his fiancée had "unbelievable" style.

"She’s done a hell of a job. She's definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now. It's been going really well. But I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like, so it’s going really well," he said.

Last November, Olivia spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her earlier rule against dating athletes again. She said that McCaffrey was everything she could ask for and stated:

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for. So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

An official confirmation on Christian McCaffrey and Culpo's wedding date is currently awaited.