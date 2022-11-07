Who is Christian McCaffrey? Meet The Culpo Sisters star Olivia’s boyfriend ahead of Season 1 premiere

Footballer Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend Olivia, is all set to grace the screen once again with the new show The Culpo Sisters. The fashion influencer will appear on TLC with her sisters Aurora and Sophia on Monday, November 7, at 9 pm ET in Season 1 of The Culpo Sisters.

In the show, for the first time, the three sisters will open up their “homes and hearts in an intimate, no-holds-barred, and playfully entertaining way.”

In the seven-episode docu-series, the sisters will give insight into their personal and professional lives in LA. The cast of The Culpo Sisters also includes their parents Peter and Susan and their brothers, Gus and Pete.

Who is The Culpo Sisters star Olivia’s boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey

Born on June 7, 1996, Christian Jackson McCaffrey is a football running back for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL). He was traded in October after playing several seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The 26-years-old McCaffrey had one of the most prolific starts in the NFL, with nearly 3,000 yards rushing and more than 300 receptions in three years.

In March 2020, the Carolina Panthers rewarded him with a four-year, $64 million deal, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

He has completed his education from Stanford University. With $26.5M in earnings, he was on the list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes in 2020, as per Forbes.

Christian launched "22 and You" during the Covid Pandemic to help frontline medical workers in the Carolinas and his hometown of Denver.

All about The Culpo Sisters star Olivia’s and Christian McCaffrey's relationship

Before dating Christian, Olivia dated some famous athletes including Tim Tebow, Danny Amendola, and Ryan Lochte. Post her break up, she decided to never fall for athletes again, but she broke her "no athletes ever again" rule for Christian since they had a lot in common, including family values. Speaking about her new love, Olivia told ET:

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for. So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.”

She continued:

”He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."

Olivia’s and Christian dating rumors started in 2019 following her split from athlete Danny. The lovebirds confirmed their relationship while attending the NFL Honors ceremony in Miami in February 2020.

The couple have been going strong since then and are excited for their future. However, fans may not get to see Christian in the upcoming series, The Culpo Sisters, as he did not want to be a part of the show but he supports Olivia's decision to be in it. As per the New York Post’s opening about his presence, Olivia said:

“My boyfriend is not in the series. That was probably the biggest challenge, just making sure that I respect the fact that he does not want to be on a show like this.”

Tune in on Monday on TLC to watch the new season of The Culpo Sisters, showcasing the real-life happenings of the sisters. The show can also be streamed on discovery + on the same day.

