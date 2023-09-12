"Just graduated to life in prison": Security guard gets shot in head in viral video, sparks outrage online 

A piece of shocking news has come to light as a security guard was recently shot in the head by a 16-year-old boy at the Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica. The incident took place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, when a football game at the New York High School turned fatal and ended up severely injuring a security guard.

Disclaimer: This article contains information and visual references to violent content pertaining to a shooting. Readers' discretion is advised.

The video footage of the teenagers at the football court is now doing rounds on the internet. In the video, it can be seen that a number of people were getting into a brawl, when suddenly, two gunshots were heard.

Expand Tweet

Two guards present at the scene were trying to break up the fight. As the gunshots were heard, one of the two guards fell to the ground after suffering a gunshot wound.

As the video went viral online, several people reacted to it, with one netizens even saying that the teenager responsible for the shooting "just graduated to life in prison."

Expand Tweet

Social media users were stunned after seeing the video of a security guard getting shot by a teenager

It is worth noting that the security guard who got injured in this brawl was immediately rushed to the hospital. Police also arrested the 16-year-old teenager in connection to the case.

Internet users were shocked after coming across this incident, deeming it "absolutely horrific." The comments section under the video was flooded with netizens hoping for a quick recovery for the injured and using the incident as an example to draw attention to gun laws.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Utica Police Chief Mark Williams said that the security guard turned the group away from the football ground but they entered the premises, leading to a brawl:

"He suspected that something wasn't right with this group and he refused to lead into the stadium."

Earlier, they were reportedly turned away from the nearby Binghamton High School.

Police have not shared details about what motivated the brawl that led to the injury of the guard.

Shooting incidents involving teenagers are becomingly increasingly common

Earlier, last week, a shocking incident took place in Louisiana where a woman got injured and a student was shot dead as several gunshots were fired during the halftime of a game. An 18-year-old boy was arrested in relation to the case.

Prior to that, another incident involving a teenager made headlines when a 16-year-old boy got killed after gunshots were fired at an Oklahoma football game.