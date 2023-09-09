“He just got up and got arrested”: Zach Bryan’s mugshot after Oklahoma arrest erupts hilarious reactions online

Zach Bryan, the country singer-songwriter was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma, on September 7, 2023. He was taken to Craig County Jail in a small town with a population of around 5,000 people.

The singer was charged with obstruction of investigation and released not long after. The whole ordeal came as a surprise to fans who seemed fixated on the mugshot more than the story.

Many netizens talked about the actor's expressionless portrait, contrasting with the relatively anxious situation of getting arrested. Bryan apologized about the situation that day, saying he was frustrated and that the actions were unlike him.

Fans make fun of Zach's mugshot. (Image via Twitter/POETICandFUNNY)

Details about Zach Bryan's arrest in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan's week changed its course quickly. He secured his first Billboard Hot 100 chart with his song I Remember Everything, with Kacey Musgraves this Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Two days later, he was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma.

According to Fox News, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested the singer. He was charged with obstructing an officer or obstruction of investigation. As per the police report, an officer had pulled over a speeding driver who was Zach's security guard.

Soon after, a black Ram pickup truck arrived alongside them. The driver, Zach Bryan, came out asking what the hold-up was. He had ignored the police officer at first.

The report states that Zach Bryan was "clearly aggravated and argumentative" when they asked him to return to his car or risk getting detained in jail. Bryan responded with,

"I’ll go to jail, let’s do it."

As per the New York Times, he was taken to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office where the 27-year-old's mugshot was taken. After the picture was uploaded to the County website, it started circulating online. Many fans started reacting to the comically blank expression on social media.

Some fans expressed how Zach Bryan looked good in the picture, and they wanted a t-shirt with the mugshot made as merch.

Fans were also making fun of the country singer's tour ticket prices, saying his arrest bail might've cost less than his ticket. Zach Bryan's tour seats range from $174 to $444 as per The Sun.

Zack Bryan tells his side of the story

On September 7, the same day of the arrest, Zach Bryan took to social media to issue an apology to Oklahoma law enforcement.

"Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize."

According to the New York Times, the police report aligns with Bryan's apology. He was being disrespectful to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and even interrupting the officer while they spoke. As per The Sun, the singer asked the police officer to remove the handcuffs off him and even threatened him.

"If you don’t, this is going to be a mistake, sir. I promise.”

The Revival singer posted another video expressing his side of the story.

"It was ridiculous, it was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been, and it was my mistake."

In a tweet posted on September 8, Zach Bryan addressed the video, saying he was out of line and would spend the next few weeks trying to right his wrongs and take back what he said.