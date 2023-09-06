"Just like horror movies": Bizarre Australian beach photo shows people in apparent trance, sparks wild reactions online

A strange picture from Balmoral beach in Sydney has taken the internet by storm, as it shows many people standing in dark clothing in a seemingly trance-like state. The picture was reportedly clicked by an onlooker and uploaded on Facebook, as the user asked the masses if anyone had any clue of what was happening.

Uploading the image on social media, the user wrote:

“Does anyone know why people stand individually on Balmoral Beach on Sunday mornings? I would love to know.”

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the sea in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

As the picture was uploaded, it soon went viral, leaving many baffled by the way the people were standing still while looking at the ocean. While many questioned if it was a “cult,” others talked about how “creepy and scary” the picture looked.

One netizen also compared it to a “horror movie,” after Twitter account @DailyLoud, posted about it on the platform.

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the sea in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

However, as per Daily Mail, a local in the area was able to explain what was happening in picture. They said that the people clicked were just engaged in walking meditation where, instead of sitting and meditating, a person walks, stands still at different times, and finally lies down at the end. In fact, the local added that this is a weekly event hosted by renowned scientist and chiropractor, Dr. Joe Dispenza, every Sunday.

Image of people doing “walking meditation” on Sydney beach leaves netizens baffled

As the image of the group of people standing at a distance from one another, wearing dark clothes, and staring into the ocean spread on social media, netizens were left stunned and concerned. Even after an explanation was provided, many continued to comment on the strange-looking photo.

Expand Tweet

As the picture went viral on the internet and was shared by a number of people including a Twitter user, @DailyLoud, here is how netizens reacted:

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the sea in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the sea in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the sea in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the sea in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the beach in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the beach in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the beach in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left stunned as a picture of people standing still staring at the beach in Sydney goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

With many people stating how they had never seen something like this, a few experts on the matter commented on how this form of meditation is great for the mind and the body. At the moment, Dr. Joe Dispenza, the organizer of the event has not addressed the matter, or spoken up on the viral image doing rounds on the internet.