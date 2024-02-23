Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two announces release date with an official trailer

The first trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two has been released, and it looks like the stakes will be very high. The footage follows our heroes as they deal with the fallout from the ending of Part One. It showcases the Justice League as they charge into battle alongside some surprising new multiversal characters.

The trailer also confirmed that the film will be released on digital platforms exclusively on April 23, 2024. However, a Blu-Ray physical release hasn't been confirmed for now.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two trailer features Batman Beyond and more

The biggest surprise of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two trailer was the appearance of Batman Beyond. Terry McGinnis' future Batman can be seen fighting alongside the primary universe's Batman and Robin. While he is featured in a blink-and-you-will-miss-it capacity, it will be interesting to see how he fits into the plot.

The trailer also showcases various action sequences, even pitting Batman against an enraged Robin. Superman and Supergirl can also be seen facing their own conflicts, with many hints that the heroes present will turn against each other, just like Robin and Batman.

The official synopsis for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two reads:

“An endless army of shadow demons bent on the destruction of all reality swarms over our world and all parallel Earths! The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of metahumans ever assembled. But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde.

“What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long-buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defense?”

The film stars Darren Criss as Superman and Superman of Earth 2, Stana Katic as Superwoman and Wonder Woman, Jensen Ackles as Batman, Matt Bomer as Flash, Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor, and more.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is set to release this year too

The release of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two will be followed by Part Three later this year. However, it's unknown when the film will be out.

The animated films are based on the comic books of the same name written by Marv Wolfman and penciled by George Perez. The plot of the comic sees Anti-Monitor being left in the multiverse to destroy various Earths as the Justice League tries to stop him.

You can check out Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two on April 23, 2024.

