Kaalan Walker and Halle Berry connection explored as Superfly star is sentenced to 50 years in prison

In April, actor and rapper Kaalan Walker, who was also reportedly Halle Berry’s ex-boyfriend, was found guilty of s*xually assaulting six women between 2013 and 2018. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace told Rolling Stone that "with the verdict, the jury gave the victims their voices back."

She said:

"This was very sophisticated. He picked these girls and he appealed to their dreams and hopes and name-dropped Drake and used his connection to Halle Berry to get these girls somewhere and gain their trust."

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, 56, and Kaalan Walker, 27, starred together in the 2018 movie Kings. The couple was seen together and reportedly dated for some time before Walker was accused of multiple s*xual assaults in Los Angeles, as per KTLA 5.

Kaalan Walker posted several photos with Haller Berry on his Snapchat account. (Image via @BSO/Twitter).

Walker would reportedly reach out to young models, some as young as 16 years, and make false promises, citing his connection to the actress and other big names in the industry.

Wallace commented:

"Once they were there, it wasn’t about doing photo shoots, it was about assaulting them."

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said that Walker had been charged with “three counts of forcible r*pe, two counts of statutory r*pe, and two counts of r*ape by intoxication,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kaalan Walker was allegedly dating Halle Berry when the allegations came to light

Walker was first detained based on these suspicions back in 2018, allegedly while he was dating Halle Berry, and was later released on bail. Several rumors began circulating at the time that it was the Catwoman actress who bailed him out. It is unknown for how long the duo was together.

A couple of survivors spoke out about their disappointment with Berry's silence on the matter. In an interview, one of the accusers, Sydney Stanford, said:

"The fact that she hasn't said anything [about] a bunch of black women being r*ped as a black icon, honestly breaks my heart."

Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 @FckYaya Jason Lee interviewed two women who alleged Kalaan Walker sexually assaulted them. Here they are talking about the rumors that Halle Berry bailed him out. Jason Lee interviewed two women who alleged Kalaan Walker sexually assaulted them. Here they are talking about the rumors that Halle Berry bailed him out. https://t.co/51BYm4bmXP

Kaalan Walker was accused of assault by more than 30 different women, as revealed by the prosecutors.

According to an LAPD press release, Walker attempted to book models for professional work through social media. He would then s*xually assault them once the meetings were fixed.

A defense lawyer claimed that the women were seeking "revenge" after they "voluntarily" chose to have s*x with Walker and he failed to live up to his promises. This argument did not persuade the jury to free the defendant.

After his conviction back in April, his accusers shared their relief on social media.

When Kaalan Walker was being led away in handcuffs after the jury dispersed, he cried out:

"I didn’t r*pe anybody, your honor. I did not r*pe anybody."

American singer Kehlani was a vocal supporter of Walker's victims, and expressed on social media that she was "happy for everyone for not giving up."

