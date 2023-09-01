Kamari Felton GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $20,000 for 22-year-old homeless person who lost financial aid

A 22-year-old homeless person, Kamari Felton, was set and ready to leave for college at Frostburg State University in Maryland. He was enrolled in the college and was even awarded a scholarship. However, on Thursday, August 31, 2023, he got a call from Frostburg State University that shattered his plans. The 22-year-old was told that he wouldn't be getting the scholarship since he wasn't a resident of Maryland.

Felton said that he has lived both in Maryland and DC and made it clear on his application that his current address was the DC Shelter. Felton told the Washington Post that it would be impossible for him to go to college without the $10,000 that he would get from the scholarship.

Funds for Felton were raised on GoFundMe (Image via GoFundMe.com)

After people came across the article in the Washington Post, they decided to help Felton and Leslie McDunn even started a fundraiser for Kamari Felton. The fundraiser which is set up on GoFundMe is collecting money to help Felton go to college. The goal for it was to reach $100,000 and within a day, it has already collected $28,637 with 355 donations at the time of writing this article.

Kamari Felton was described as being different from other teens and stayed out of trouble

Kamari was a part of the Playtime Project's teen program. A graduate student, Leah Gage, who helped run the shelter said that Kamari was different from other teenagers in the program.

She added that when she met him, he was in the ninth grade and wanted to engage with adults and liked talking to them about anything. Leah said that Kamari wanted to play chess and board games, and was a teen who got good grades. She noted that he played football, basketball, and wrestled too.

"He stayed out of trouble and imagined a life after the shelter. Maybe he’d be a professional basketball player. Or a doctor," Leah Gage said.

Leah Gage added that although the shelter has since closed, she is still in touch with Felton.

Frostburg State officials told Kamari Felton that he would need $10,000 by Friday to start his classes

Nicole McDonald, assistant vice president for marketing and communications at Frostburg State University said that they are well aware of Kamari's situation. McDonald mentioned that the University's Office of Financial Aid was "continuing to research options to help him with his situation."

"Programs for homelessness are more complex than other financial aid processes, and we are trying to assist the student with other scholarship and aid options," Nicole noted.

It is worth noting that The D.C. tuition assistance program has now reconsidered its decision to reject Kamari Felton's application. They even heard his appeal and made the decision to cover his tuition fees.