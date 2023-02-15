“This actually made me gasp”: Cosgrove middle school fight video leaves internet outraged 

A video of a violent fight near Cosgrove Middle School recently went viral online and left social media users enraged. In the clip, a ninth-grade student can be seen picking up another young student and harshly slamming him to the ground.

The younger student could be heard pleading and saying, “It was the other dude” before running away from the scene. The Ogden Police Department reportedly took up the investigation and said the incident took place outside Cosgrove Middle School in Spencerport during dismissal on Monday.

Ogden Police Chief Travis Gray confirmed that the victim had minor injuries and was not hospitalized:

“Obviously the video is upsetting, and that prompted a quick response from our office to investigate what led up to that incident.”

The Spencerport Board Vice President, Michael Miceli, also addressed the disturbing video and said that authorities are taking the act of violence “seriously” and would take disciplinary action following the investigation:

“We are all parents. We are all concerned board and community members. We take this act of violence very seriously. And without question, we will support any strict disciplinary consequences once the investigation concludes.”

The VP also mentioned that officials will work on security efforts and focus on necessary programs to prevent the repetition of such incidents in Cosgrove:

“We further understand it is our ongoing responsibility to make sure our students have a safe environment to learn. We are committed to building upon our security efforts in our schools and campus, and focusing on our programs and services to prevent behaviors such as what happened at Cosgrove from ever happening again.”

As the video of the attack surfaced online, shocked social media users said that the disturbing visuals made them “gasp”:

Meanwhile, parents and teachers who attended the response meeting expressed their disappointment over safety issues and lack of discipline in students. Spencerport parent Lisa Watson told ABC13 WHAM that she fears for her children’s safety at school:

“It is concerning when you hear what has happened in the school day. My kids should be able to use the bathroom at school. Now, I am not talking about the elementary school, but the middle and high school, they are uncomfortable to go to the bathroom because of what happens in there.”

Teacher Marcie Rush also addressed the Cosgrove incident and said it is a systemic issue related to state funding and often occurs when schools lack adequate staffing:

“I am an educator and I understand how strapped we are right now. Teachers and administrators we are doing everything we can and for one situation there is four more situations. Your mental health staff is stretched so thin I mean we are crying out for help as educators. I know our administrators are.”

Authorities have reportedly told the media that the victim’s parents have already filed a police report against the attacker and assault charges are currently pending.

Netizens react to Cosgrove Middle School fight video

Cosgrove Middle School fight video left parents and social media users disturbed (Image via Patrick Moussignac/Twitter)

A disturbing footage showing a ninth-grade student “body-slamming” a much younger boy outside Cosgrove Middle School recently surfaced on social media.

The video left parents highly disturbed and also sparked outrage against violence among social media users. Many also took to Twitter to react to the clip:

As reactions continue to pour in online, school Superintendent Kristin Swann wrote an official letter to Spencerport families and acknowledged that the violent incident took place during Cosgrove's dismissal.

They mentioned that the video has been shared with law enforcement officials and confirmed that the district will continue to complete its own investigation. The superintendent also said that students who participated in the incident “will be disciplined in accordance with our student code of conduct policy.”

The letter further noted that such behavior is “reprehensible” and will not be tolerated. Police Chief Gray added that the Cosgrove incident is a reminder to all students that bullying can have real consequences:

“What I would say to kids is that all their accidents have consequences, and they need to think about what the consequences to their actions are. If the action is serious enough, it will result in them getting charged and going to family court or adult court if they are old enough.”

While officials continue to investigate the incident, a plan is being made to announce whether charges will be filed later this week. The Spencerport Central School District is working with the police department and has planned to make counseling and support available to students.

The older student seen in the Cosgrove video has been suspended and is also likely to face legal charges, per Chief Gray.

