Kanye West has allegedly leaked the release date for Vultures 2 to an Instagram fan account

Fans may finally know the release date for Kanye "Ye" West’s upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 2, all because of a mistaken Instagram identity.

The rapper’s upcoming album was slated to be released on March 8, 2024, almost one month after the release of chart-topping Vultures 1. However, that date passed without a hint of the album, leaving fans dejected.

West’s recent conversation with a fan account may have given fans hope.

Ye says Vultures 2 arrives on May 3

In January, Ye announced the tentative release dates of all three volumes of his joint project with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. The first volume dropped only a day later than was mentioned, giving fans hope that the other two would be released on time. That has not been the case.

According to Ye's schedule, Vultures 2 was previously expected to drop on March 8, but it has been delayed.

On the plus side, the rapper has confirmed an official release date with one of the collaborators, Baby Keem. However, it turns out that the profile was not of Baby Keem at all but of a fan account.

In a screenshot posted by the fan account, the rapper appears to have answered a DM from a Baby Keem fan asking for the release date. Ye said,

"We in the lab now with it. Gonna release in May. May 3rd."

It seems that Ye was not aware that it was a fan account and was chatting with the real Baby Keem and asked,

"When can we go in. Should we do Praise God 2mrw."

The rapper may not be delighted with this confusion, but his fans are happy to have a date to look forward to, albeit further away than expected.

Some fan accounts also claim that West told them he might skip releasing the sequel project on streaming services altogether.

The Chicago MC had assured his fans that only some "final tweaks" were to be made before Vultures 2 was complete, and this unexpected delay had left many disappointed.

The dubious release of Vultures 2 follows the contentious release of Vultures 1, for which Ozzy Osbourne and Donna Summer's estate accused West of utilizing their song samples without permission.

Though delays and disputes have recently plagued West's music releases, he earned substantial chart success with Vultures 1. The album topped the Billboard 200 albums chart in its first two weeks, while the single Carnival reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, much of Vultures 1's success was driven by streaming. Billboard announced that the album debuted on the charts with 148,000 album-equivalent units incorporating streaming and sales data. Streaming data accounted for 129,000 of that total, with sales accounting for 18,000 units.