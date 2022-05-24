Kanye West returns to Instagram and teases collaboration with McDonalds to "reimagine" packaging: Details explored

Kanye West has broken his social media silence to reveal what he's been working on. It's a brand new McDonald's packaging design.

In his latest Instagram post, it is revealed that Kanye is working with Muji's industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to "reimagine McDonald's packaging."

Ye took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic photo of a McDonald's sandwich with the caption, "next week it's the fries."

Kanye West's deal with McDonald's

This appears to be the next chapter in Ye's McDonald's career. In February, he appeared in a Super Bowl McDonald's commercial, where he pulled up to a drive-thru in a Russian Sherp ATV and shades, delivering the now-legendary (to Ye fans) line,

"Can I get uhhhhhhhh?"

The commercial also featured NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, FIFA Twitch streamer Edwin Castro, and Ryan Reynolds as the giant purple McDonald's icon Grimace.

Ye x McDonald's follows in the footsteps of Megan Thee Stallion's Popeyes collaboration, just one in a seemingly never-ending string of celebrity-fast food chain collaborations.

Jian DeLeon @jiandeleon YEEZY x Gap makes sense when you consider all KW has ever wanted is some sort of hybrid of McDonald’s, Walmart, and Margiela. YEEZY x Gap makes sense when you consider all KW has ever wanted is some sort of hybrid of McDonald’s, Walmart, and Margiela.

With regards to McDonald's, he has even posted on social media, saying :

"Always knew them French fries was evil man / Smelling all good and shit.

A limited-edition Kanye West meal would be an undoubted hit, even though the concept of rapper endorsed Macs are being considered obsolete now. However, this collaboration could rekindle interest in fast food.

Who is Naoto Fukasawa, the Muji industrial designer Kanye West is collaborating with?

Naoto Fukasawa is a Japanese industrial designer, author, and educator born in 1956. Following his graduation from Tama Art University's Product Design Department in the 1980s, he became a known face.

However, his bio indicates that before returning to Japan in 2003 to create Naoto Fukusawa Design, he worked in the United States, primarily in Silicon Valley companies.

Fukasawa is a lecturer at his alma mater and one of the directors of the company 21 21 Design Sight.

Although Fukasawa's designs are primarily found in European countries, he has partnered with people in the United States.

A lucrative career in design is typical, and Fukasawa's is no exception. While the designer's actual net worth is unknown, it has been speculated that it may be as high as $12 million. This figure is derived from his different undertakings over the years.

On May 23, 2022, it was reported that he will be teaming up with Kanye West, popularly known as Ye, to "reimagine McDonald's packaging."

