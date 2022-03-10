Realme X Heliot Emil smartphone bag: Everything you need to know

In February 2022, Realme made an announcement about their collaboration, Realme x Heliot Emil, when the Guest Designer was seen at the Realme Design Studio.

Realme teased a custom smartphone bag which was inspired by the Light shift design of the realme 9 Pro Series, and announced the bag to be officially presented during Paris Fashion Week.

On March 4, Heliot Emil finally presented the Solitary Uniform Autumn Winter 2022 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, where they made the official debut of the aforementioned custom smartphone bag.

Everything you need to know about the Realme x Heliot Emil bag

Debuted at Paris Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection by Heliot Emil, the bag emphasizes realme's essence of creating phones that are equally fashionable through design collaboration.

The custom smartphone bag from the collaboration Realme x Heliot Emil features a black leather upper with special cuts that adds Heliot Emil's signature style to the industrial elegance. Copenhagen-based fashion house Heliot Emil created a fashionable and functional accessory that showcases the techwear meet tech theme.

The cut on this bag is made to expose the back cover of the smartphone inside the bag, which is able to change color with exposure to UV rays, which is technically known as light shift design.

This custom bag is specially made to promote the Realme 9 Pro + 5G, which can change its color from blue to red in under five seconds of exposure to sunlight or UV light, and vice-versa when it comes out of direct exposure to light.

The Realme x Heliot Emil bag is a chest strap bag and its cut looks like a gun holster. The design promotes the idea of proudly wearing the color changing phone on your chest and flaunting your love for realme's trendsetting design.

The design also enables users to provide lens protection to their phones and features to easily pull their smartphones out of the bag and jump into tech-y mode.

This is not the first time Realme has collaborated with a fashion designer. Previously, Realme has also collaborated with the master of contemporary instustrial design, Naoto Fukasawa. The collaboration between the two brought into being a phone inspired by luggage design. Other than this, they also inspired an environmentally-conscious design.

The label also launched its first phone, which has a bio-based polymer shell, helping us take a step forward towards a better tomorrow.

Edited by Sabika