Kanye West's ex-chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos refutes rumors of rapper and Bianca Censori heading for divorce after Grammy appearance

Kanye West’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, recently addressed rumors of the rapper heading for divorce from Bianca Censori. As per The Independent, the former employee stated that the couple were doing just fine and were going to spend Valentine’s Day together. News of the couple heading for separation came after their appearance at the Grammy Awards this year.

Yiannopoulos discussed rumors of the duo separating after the Daily Mail reported that a source close to Kanye West told them that the couple had broken up and that legal proceedings to end their union were to begin in the following days.

Yiannopolous told The Independent:

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Rumors of Kanye West and Bianca Censori splitting make a splash following couple’s Grammys appearance

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made a seemingly shocking appearance on the award show’s red carpet. As the duo walked Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena’s red carpet, Censori dropped her black feather coat in front of photographers to reveal a sheer minidress.

Kanye West was seen clad in a black outfit and sporting black sunglasses.

Following their appearance, the duo simply “got in the car and left,” as per Variety’s source.

The two showed up to the prestigious music awards as West and Ty Dolla $ign were nominated together for the best rap song at the Grammys for their Carnival song from their Vultures 1 album.

As per the rumors of their divorce that spread rapidly online, the couple had verbally agreed that Censori would receive a payment of $5 million following their divorce. TMZ also reported that the two had approached divorce attorneys to go ahead with the legal proceedings.

As per Variety, Kanye West and his former Yeezy architect, Bianca Censori, tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2023. The former was previously married to Kim Kardashian for eight years before they divorced in 2021.

West and Kardashian are parents to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who are 11, nine, six and five years old respectively. West does not share children with Censori.

As discussion about West’s private life make headlines, his online antics have sparked concern as well.

As per Forbes, his Yeezy website has been dropped by Shopify after he posted a series of antisemitic messages on X, subsequently leading to his account being taken down by the social networking site.

He has also been sued by an unnamed female Jewish employee for his hateful rhetoric. Adding to the controversy, the rapper was dropped by his talent agency and agent Daniel McCartney as well.

