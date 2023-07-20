Kanye West’s fans rejoice as Foot Locker is rumored to restock Yeezy sneakers: "Can't cancel Ye without repercussions"

Recent rumors suggest that Yeezy sneakers will start retailing again in August at Foot Locker, a leading retailer of athletic footwear and clothing. The retailer cut ties with Yeezy last year, but reports suggest that it is now bringing back some of the brand's popular sneakers.

Four Yeezy Slide hues and five Yeezy 350 colorways are the coming Yeezy models that Foot Locker plans to start offering for sale on August 3, as per Sneaker News.

Foot Locker's release calendar does not currently list any Yeezy sneakers, but it looks like this might change in the coming weeks. The news left Kanye West’s fans excited and many took to social media to share their reactions:

Supporting fan comment for Yeezy sneakers (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans are supporting the news of Foot Locker restocking Yeezy sneakers

The decision to sell the remaining Yeezy inventory comes after Adidas terminated its partnership with Kanye West, formerly known as Ye, due to his previous antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.

The Yeezy line was highly profitable for Adidas, and its termination hit sales in the quarter by around 400 million euros ($441 million).

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden confirmed that if Adidas does indeed sell the remaining Yeezy sneakers, Kanye West would receive commissions worth 15% of turnover. In addition to all these, Kanye also won a $75M Yeezy funds lawsuit against Adidas. After Adidas cut ties with Ye, Foot Locker followed suit.

However, it seems like Kanye West is now returning to the sneaker market once again.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Foot Locker cut ties with Kanye West, all Yeezy merchandise pulled from shelves and digital sites. They will not support any future Yeezy product drops. pic.twitter.com/FowDX2LYVa " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/FowDX2LYVa

Fans have reacted positively to this, with many saying that the money already belonged to Ye so it is only right that Yeezy is getting back its place on the market. Here are some of the comments from an Instagram post by @sneakernews.

Even though it is still not official that Foot Locker will put up Yeezys for sale, several industry insiders and leakers seem to believe that such a thing is very likely to happen.