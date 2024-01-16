Katherine Heigl returns for her first Emmys after a decade in a surprising Grey's Anatomy reunion 

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Katherine Heigl joined her old co-stars from Grey's Anatomy - Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson - to present an award.

Katherine Heigl, famous for playing Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy, made a comeback at the Emmys after taking a break for ten years. The star-studded event gave fans a memorable moment, especially since Heigl's departure from the show was quite controversial.

The moment was emotional as she took to the stage with her cast members, highlighting the lasting impact of the television medical drama. Heigl, along with other cast members, presented Paul Walter Hauser with the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Apple's Black Bird.

Katherine Heigl's return to the spotlight at the Emmys

During a nostalgic moment, Ellen Pompeo spoke about the show's 20th season and talked about how far it has come since it started in 2005. Katherine Heigl also joined in on the fun, making a playful reference to her time on the show and her controversial departure.

She noted with a knowing wink to the camera:

"And yes, there have been changes over the years. But the one constant is the amazing fanbase."

Heigl playfully acknowledged her involvement with the series (Image via Instagram/@katherineheigl)

Katherine Heigl looked stunning on the red carpet in a Reem Acra dress. Her fashion statement, along with her magnetic presence, solidified her as a true Hollywood icon.

Katherine Heigl's Emmy win and controversial exit from Grey's Anatomy

Heigl won an Emmy back in 2007 for her role as Izzie Stevens in Grey's Anatomy. However, when she decided not to enter the Emmys the next year, it caused a lot of drama and eventually, she left Grey's Anatomy after Season 6.

(L) Heigl referenced (R) Grey's Anatomy at the Emmys (Images via Instagram/@katherineheigl and ABC)

In a past interview at The Howard Stern Show in 2016, Heigl expressed:

"There was a part of me that thought, because I had won the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material, and I just didn’t have that that season."

As the cast gets ready for the 20th season, they gave a shout-out to all the fans who have made Grey's Anatomy the longest-running medical drama on TV. James Pickens Jr. ended by thanking the amazing fanbase.

Those who missed this iconic moment or want to relive the Grey's Anatomy reunion can catch the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on streaming services providing on-demand access or visit the official Emmy website.