Charlie Puth joins 75th Primetime Emmy Awards for musical tribute to the late Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher, and more

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Charlie Puth performed during the show's in-memoriam segment. He was accompanied by the musical duo The War and Treaty for this special tribute. This segment of the awards ceremony paid homage to television personalities such as Matthew Perry and Andre Braugher, who have passed away since the previous Emmy telecast.

In the tribute performance, Charlie Puth first sang the Friends theme song, I'll Be There for You, followed by his renowned Furious 7 song, See You Again. Notably, both songs resonate strongly with themes of loss and remembrance.

Additionally, the Emmy Awards featured various musical performances and tributes, making it a night of celebration and reflection.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Charlie Puth's tribute to Matthew Perry continues

Charlie Puth is a self-professed fan of the television show Friends. Moreover, Puth's penchant for the vintage sitcom has been evident in his past public appearances, where he has expressed his admiration for the show and its characters.

Following Perry's passing, Charlie Puth paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the star of the show during one of his concerts. In the concert, he played I'll Be There For You, the iconic theme song of Friends, which reflects the enduring support among friends.

This tribute highlights not only his musical talents but also his deep connection to the beloved sitcom.

Charlie Puth's appearance at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Arriving at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, Charlie Puth was spotted in a stylish white suit. The 32-year-old singer was accompanied by his fiancée, Brooke Sansone, elegantly dressed in a black gown.

However, Puth's appearance at the award function wasn't evident because of his scheduled musical performance.

Why were the Primetime Emmy Awards delayed?

The 2024 Emmy Awards were delayed due to strike action by writers and performers in Hollywood. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) both withdrew labor last year to protest against unfair working conditions and pay distribution.

This strike action led to a shutdown of Hollywood for about four months.

The WGA ended their strike on September 27 after reaching a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), whereas SAG-AFTRA resumed work on November 9.

As a result of these strikes, the Emmy Awards, which are usually held in September, were postponed and took place on January 15, four months later than their typical date.

This delay marks the first time in over 20 years that the Emmys haven't aired as planned in September, with the previous delay occurring in 2001 due to the 9/11 attacks.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, marked by a poignant tribute from Charlie Puth, became a memorable event blending celebration and remembrance.

Puth's performance, which honored late television icons like Matthew Perry, underscored the night's reflective tone.