"Really made the most iconic goodbye song”: Fans emotional as Charlie Puth pays tribute to Matthew Perry by singing FRIENDS theme song

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry during his recent concert in Melbourne, Australia by playing the theme song of Friends'll Be There for You, Matthew Perry, was popular for his character of Chandler Bing in the beloved television series Friends, he tragically passed away on October 28 at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54.

Charlie Puth, known for his chart-topping hits, provided fans with a touching and memorable experience at his recent Australian concert in Melbourne. The tribute was a tribute performance to Matthew Perry's iconic contribution to the entertainment world.

During the concert, Charlie Puth took the center stage. He began by playing the opening chords of I'll Be There for You, the timeless theme song of Friends, originally performed by The Rembrandts.

When Charlie Puth started singing, the mood in the place changed. His heartfelt performance connected with the crowd right away, making everyone feel emotional. Another emotional moment of the moment of performance, was when the See You Again singer invited the fans to join in, singing the first verse in unison. The fans were also seen united in the arena as the crowd became a choir, paying tribute to the memory of Matthew Perry.

A fan reacted to this tribute performance by sharing that Charlie Puth has "Really made the most iconic goodbye song”

As the chorus arrived, Charlie Puth was harmonizing with the audience, turning this performance into a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Following this emotional tribute, he transitioned into his 2015 hit song, See You Again, and wrapped up his tribute performance.

Charlie Puth Fans reacted to his tribute performance for Matthew Perry of Friends by playing the theme song I'll Be There for You

Charlie Puth fans are moved by the tribute to the Late Matthew Perry, and fans are praising Charlie's performances by sharing reactions on social media. The piano theme of 'll Be There for You, from Friends by Charlie went viral on the internet. The iconic performance in the arena was emotional, as it reminded everyone of the profound impact Friends and Matthew Perry had on multiple generations.

Many fans took to the X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One fan said that she didn't know much about the actor, but she saw Puth's performance and is shameless now. One fan reacted that the tribute performance by Charlie got me on the floor sobbing.

Matthew Perry's legacy endures through the timeless influence of the iconic sitcom Friends. His portrayal of Chandler Bing left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans around the world, of all generations.

The legacy of Matthew Perry lives on, and Charlie's performance will be remembered as a beautiful tribute to the late actor by bringing people together.