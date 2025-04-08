Kathy Griffin's health battles explored as comedian undergoes hysterectomy due to precancerous condition

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin announced on April 7 that she had to undergo a hysterectomy on Friday (April 4). In an Instagram post, Griffin revealed that the doctors removed her uterus, the fallopian tubes, and the ovaries due to her precancerous condition.

Kathy Griffin was previously diagnosed with Stage-1 lung cancer, and then she beat it with treatment. Griffin also mentioned her nurse, and in the caption of her Instagram post, she jokingly wrote that a reality show should be based on her life. The comedian also stated that she will soon provide a link to her Patreon. She wrote:

"Not to be an a*shole, but how do I NOT have a reality show to capture all of this??? I mean, you can’t write it. It’s too real."

Kathy Griffin on her hysterectomy. (Image via Instagram/@kathygriffin)

Kathy Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021

Kathy Griffin at Mea Culpa Live With Michael Cohen - Image via Getty

According to The New York Post's report dated August 2, 2021, the comedian and actress announced via X (Formerly known as Twitter) that she was diagnosed with stage one lung cancer.

However, since it was in the early stages, doctors advised that she didn't need chemo or radiation. She stated that she only needed to remove part of her left lung surgically.

The comedian on her lung cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Image via X/@kathygriffin)

In August 2021, Griffin sat down for an interview with ABC News, and she told the media outlet that she was surprised to see the diagnosis since she didn't smoke or drink. The comedian claimed that comedy helped her to cope with the situation. She said:

"I thought, 'Well, I don't even drink… Big deal,' I take a couple pills now and again, who doesn't? Also, my age was a big part of it. I mean, who bottoms out and tries to take their life at 59? It's almost a joke, right, and by the way, someday, this will all be comedy. Trust me, I was laughing to stay alive. And what I found is I felt like if I can't make others laugh, then there's no purpose for me to live."

According to Page Six's report, in November 2021, Griffin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and announced that she went forward with surgery on her left lung and beat cancer. She said:

"I'm cancer-free. I don't know why. I had a tumor, right? And I've never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years. So get this, they took it out and found it in another scan."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Griffin had an addiction to painkillers during quarantine, and she even tried committing suicide. Then, she alerted her husband, Randy Bick, after she injured herself falling down the stairs. Griffin got hospitalized and came clean about her addiction.

For the unversed, Kathy Griffin's reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, ran from 2005 to 2010 and won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality Program.

