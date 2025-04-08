"He was the heartbeat of Blondie": Former band members pay tribute to Clem Burke as drummer dies following a "private battle with cancer"

Former Blondie drummer Clem Burke passed away following a "private battle with cancer" at the age of 70 on Monday, April 7, 2025. He was one of the lead musicians of the American rock band Blondie. He joined the band as a drummer just a year after its inception in 1975, and was a part of the group throughout its lifespan.

Ad

Members Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, and "the entire Blondie family" took to social media to write a note after his demise. Describing him as a "beloved friend and bandmate," the letter said that his "legacy will live" through his music and the "countless lives he touched."

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable," the statement read.

Ad

Trending

The band members added that apart from his music, Clem Burke was also a "source of inspiration" on and off stage. It noted that his "vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm, and rock-solid work ethic" touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

Ad

The note also stated that the musician had multiple achievements and had collaborated with several juggernauts from the music industry. These included names like The Split Squad, Bob Geldof, The Fleshtones, Iggy Pop, Slinky Vagabond, Joan Jett, L.A.M.F., and The Romantics. Burke also collaborated with The International Swingers, Chequered Past, Bob Dylan, Dramarama, The Go-Go's, Eurythmics, Empty Hearts, Ramones, and The Adult Net, among others.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Clem's family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched," the note read.

Ad

The post has already amassed over 33k likes on Facebook and over 41k likes on Instagram with fans from across the globe penning their condolences for the musician.

Read More: Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis as Heart postpone their North America tour

When Clem Burke described the "big disaster" that happened at the last Blondie concert before disbandment

Clem Burke passed away at the age of 70 (Source: Getty)

Clem Burke spoke about Blondie's last concert before disbandment in an interview with Hot Press around the release of their comeback album, No Exit, in 1999. It was also their first album since the band had broken off in 1982.

Ad

When asked about how the split happened, the Blondie drummer explained that their last show in Philadelphia was a "terrible" one. Genesis was headlining the concert while the other performers included Elvis Costello, Flock of Seagulls, and Blondie.

Burke claimed that their crew was "deliberately" locked inside the trailer by Elvis Costello's road crew. He added that the band was "very friendly" with the road crew and that they had a "friendly rivalry." However, he recalled hearing Costello "taking the p*ss out" of Blondie at concerts.

Ad

"I heard Elvis Costello has been taking the p*ss out of us in concerts recently, quoting some of our lyrics. Have you heard about that?" he added.

The drummer explained that he was playing to the "echo of the delay" of the songs because the audio wasn't going through the monitors. He said that "everything was going in and out of time" while he looked around for their drum tech or anyone else from their crew. However, he recalled that none of the crew was onstage with the band.

Ad

"And you know when you're in that concert environment, you're thrown to the lions. I don't think we had a soundcheck even. So there was no road crew and it was just a big disaster," Clem Burke said.

The drummer also highlighted the lack of ticket sales in their last few shows and the ordeal of sitting in a small private jet as some of the reasons that catalysed the split. He said that he didn't believe anyone "really cared" about the band after they stopped playing, noting that it was "almost like a relief."

Ad

Burke recalled that Blondie "never really formally broke up," adding that they didn't put out a statement about their disbandment.

"Our companies that we had over the years we maintained and kept intact. That was one of the ways we kept communication with one another over the years through our business," he concluded.

After Blondie disbanded, Burke played drums for several other artists and bands across the globe. In 2008, he also established the Clem Burke Drumming project to research on the mental and physical benefits of playing the drums.

Ad

Read More: Who was Clem Burke married to? Private life explored as Blondie drummer dies at 70

Blondie band members list explored as drummer Clem Burke passes away at 70

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a writer at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has a work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More