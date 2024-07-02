Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis as Heart postpone their North America tour

Heart's lead singer Ann Wilson opened up about her cancer diagnosis after a recent operation and announced that she will take some time off the stage as she undergoes preventative treatment.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer shared an official statement regarding her health on Instagram, dated July 2, which reads:

"I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I've decided to do it."

While Ann Wilson was admittedly feeling well, she noted that she was advised to take some time off from performing. Her statement further reads:

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."

Ann Wilson is currently in the middle of Heart's Royal Flush Tour 2024, with tour dates already set until December. The rock band kicked off their world tour in the US back in April. But, with the recent announcement, the rest of the scheduled American tour dates will be postponed.

Ann Wilson plans to stay on top of her treatment and be back on stage by 2025

The rocker expressed wanting to continue the concert amid her health battle and told fans online that she will be back performing next year.

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can."

Ann Wilson is adamant that the recent news is just "a pause" for her and that she has "more to sing." Expecting to be back onstage in no time, the rocker further stated:

"Thank you for all your support. This is merely a paise. I've much more to sing."

While she was thankful for those who supported her amid her health struggle, she hopes that her latest statement will be the last time she addresses the issue publicly.

She announced in May via a Heart official statement that she will undergo a "time-sensitive routine medical procedure" with at least six weeks of recovery time.

Heart was scheduled for the European and UK leg of the Royal Flush Tour from June to July, but it had been canceled as early as May ahead of Ann Wilson's operation.

With the European tour dates canceled, the rock band was supposedly going to return to Cleveland to continue the tour, but the rest of the shows for this year have been canceled as well because of Wilson's cancer battle.

The band had addressed the show cancelations on their official Instagram handle, encouraging fans to hold on to their purchased tickets.

Those who have already bought tickets for the Riyal Flush Tour will be able to get new ones with rescheduled dates as the statement suggests.

