What happened at Selena Gomez's 2013 Jingle Ball performance? Singer stormed off stage, sparked lip-syncing rumors

Selena Gomez rose to prominence as a Disney teen icon and formed her rock band Selena Gomez and The Scene. The group released three albums until they announced their separation in 2012. However, the Come And Get It singer continued to perform alone, including her appearance at the annual Jingle Ball performance.

On Dec 6, 2013, Selena Gomez performed at the Staples Center stage in Los Angeles for the KIIS FM's annual holiday show. The Love On singer stormed off the stage after her audio and microphone had malfunctioned.

The then 21-year-old reportedly cursed, and it was speculated that she was lip-syncing to a background track, per E! news. Gomez couldn't complete her set and was followed by other performances by Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and other singers.

Why did Selena Gomez storm off the 2013 Jingle Ball performance?

106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2013. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Selena Gomez stormed off the stage during her performance at KIIS FM's annual Jingle Ball. The singer reportedly finished her song, A Year Without Rain when her back-end track began to reportedly play at the wrong time.

It sparked rumors if the Naturally singer was lip-syncing during the performance. Gomez took a moment before performing the other songs and apologized for the "sound" not working. Gomez said:

"I have to thank you guys so much for allowing me to be able to perform the music that I love."

She asked the crowd:

"Are you guys having a good night? I promise, a lot cooler people are gonna come out tonight. Is it okay if I perform two more songs and you guys can get to it?"

The Love On singer elaborated on the song she wanted to perform and noted:

"I really appreciate you supporting everything that I do. So this next song is the first song I had hit No. 1, and it's called 'Come & Get It.'"

Although Selena Gomez talked about two songs, she left the stage after her performance of Come & Get It and didn't complete her set. According to a source who worked for KIIS FM in LA, Gomez didn't lip-sync. She experienced difficulties with her in-ear pieces.

Gomez's performance was followed by Ariana Grande, who also faced technical difficulties with the sound, per HuffPost. Ariana's performance was followed by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Enrique Iglesias. The Jingle Ball saw an impressive line of artists, including Robin Thicke, Jason Derulo and Pitbull perform on stage.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum delivered another performance Jingle Ball concert in Seattle on 8 December, 2013. Gomez didn't experience any technical difficulties during her performance, which was followed by other artists like Fall Out Boy, Flo Rida, Fifth Harmony and Paramore.

Selena Gomez's performance for the annual Jingle Ball in 2013 in Los Angeles was interrupted by audio and technical difficulties.

Although the singer and actress apologized for the inconvenience, she could only perform one of her hit songs, Come And Get It on the stage. Gomez redeemed herself at her follow-up Jingle Ball appearance in Seattle, though.

