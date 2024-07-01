Did Ariana Grande win any Grammys? Singer's awards and achievements explored

Ariana Grande, who started making music when she was still a teenager, has achieved various musical milestones in her decade-long career in the pop industry.

While the Side to Side singer has yet to win an Oscar, she has won two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and three MTV Europe Music Awards. Having broken several Guinness world records for her popularity on Billboard, Spotify, YouTube, and Instagram, Grande is also one of the best-selling artists of all time, selling over 80-90 million records globally.

Grande won her first Grammy for an album, while the second one was for a single that was collaborative work with Lady Gaga.

Trending

Ariana Grande wasn't present to collect either of her Grammys

While Ariana Grande won her first Grammy in 2019, it was for her sixth nomination at the music awards show. The we can't be friends singer had previously secured two nominations in 2015 and 2017 each. Her second and third studio albums were nominated in the pop vocal album category both times but didn't make the cut.

For the third time, Grande's fourth studio album - Sweetener - finally brought home her first Grammy in the pop vocal album category. Following the album's release in August 2018, it peaked on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it her third album to have achieved the honor. Her God Is a Woman was also nominated for the pop solo performance in 2019, but lost to Lady Gaga's Joanne.

Despite Ariana Grande's multiple nominations, the singer-songwriter was not present at the award show, and neither did she perform in it. According to Billboard, she also called out Ken Ehrlich's explanation about her not performing, revealing on X (formerly Twitter) that she had "offered 3 different songs" but felt that her "creativity and self-expression was stifled" by the show's demands.

While Grande might not have been there to receive her first Grammy in person, she did tweet about it on her X (formerly Twitter) handle shortly after the show. The since-deleted post read:

“i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things... but f***... this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.”

In Grammys 2021, Ariana Grande's collaborative track with Lady Gaga - Rain on Me won. The track, released in May 2020, was the second single from Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica. Soon after its release, the track peaked on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Grande's fourth and Gaga's fifth No. 1 single on the chart, making it the first all-female collaboration to reach the milestone. Both the singers had also worked together in the songwriting process.

When Rain on Me won the Grammy Award for the best pop duo/group performance at the 2021 Awards, neither of the songstresses was in attendance to receive it. Lady Gaga was in Milan at the time, working on the production of her Ridley Scott movie, Gucci.

Ariana Grande, who was also absent from the show, posted a gratitude-felt tweet for her co-star, Gaga, upon learning about winning the award. The since-deleted tweet read:

"Eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene"

At the Grammy next year, Grande also had three nominations - two of them for the single Positions and its namesake studio album. However, the Wicked actress didn't end up winning any awards that year. As of 2024, Grande is yet to win a third Grammy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback