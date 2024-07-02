What happened at GloRilla's BET Awards after-party? Ray J shares alarming social media post about being “suicidal”

Ray J shared a concerning post on his Instagram story on July 1, shortly after attending the BET Awards the previous day (June 30). The musician called out BET and claimed that he was feeling suicidal after the events of the ceremony.

"And then it all went bad! First at #BET and then later on too! I’m really at a breakin point! To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore. These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused by this whole life!," he wrote in his Instagram Story.

Ray was reportedly involved in a physical fight with Lemuel Plummet, the CEO of Zeus Network, at rapper GloRilla's afterparty in Los Angeles after the BET Awards. Video footage on the internet featured Ray J trying to supposedly punch Plummet with the security intervening.

While the rapper did not directly refer to the alleged incident in his post, he spoke about it all "going bad" at BET and "later too," which could likely refer to the same incident.

The singer further claimed in his Instagram Story that during the award ceremony, he went backstage to take a break, and BET officials would not let him back in.

"The s**t that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful. I'm working backstage and then I go take a break in the back and BET wouldn't let me back in for some reason. I don't know who they didn't want me to see. It was weird,” he claimed.

Ray J mentioned that he's on his way out of his country in the Instagram story, claiming the incident left him feeling suicidal.

"I'm on my way out of the country. The s**t that is happening is mind blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality."

Ray J's Instagram Story dated July 1 (Image via Instagram/@rayj)

Ray also claimed in his post that he was paid to "shut up" about something, and he feels guilty and bad about it now. The rapper did not clearly state what he was referring to.

Ray J says he "hates himself" for taking "dirty money" in his Instagram story calling out BET Awards

In the Instagram story from July 1, Ray J said he hates himself for "shutting up" after allegedly taking "dirty money."

"THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DONT WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY! And B4! Or Right after I die I promise you I will be free of it all and the world can move on with what is real for me no matter the consequences I have to face on the other side!!"

Ray also mentioned his sister, Brandy, and apologized to her, although he did not clarify the reason. He said he would not let "them" get away with it but did not take names.

"I TRIED TO DO IT FOR REAL LAST TIME! I'm sorry to myself and [my] sister sorry Bran, I will make it right, I won't let them get away with it! I TOLD THE PEOPLE CLOSE TO ME THAT I FELT LIKE SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAppen F*CK IT I SAID IT," he said.

Although Ray J did not clarify why he spoke about "dirty money" in his post, he could be referring to BET officials or his altercation with the CEO of Zeus Network at GloRilla's BET Awards afterparty.

In the alleged video footage online, viewers can see Plummer and Ray standing face-to-face, with the latter trying to punch the CEO. Ray also supposedly took out a backpack from his car and seemed to be charging back at the crowd, as seen in the footage.

Ray J has been beefing with Lemuel Plummer since May 2024. As per VIBE, the rapper accused Plummer of allegedly abusing and manipulating women into sleeping with him in exchange for casting benefits in Zeus Network shows. He also threatened to take legal action against Plummer.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ray J spoke about Plummer and said he does not like when people do wrong things to get people to star in their shows. He also claimed he had "footage" to back his claims.

“I don’t like when people are doing people wrong and making them do shows for certain things that they shouldn't. That would be foul, that would be inhumane. These are facts. I have the footage. I have a lot of stuff that he’s [Lemuel Plummer] been doing. Now it’s time to do what we’re doing now, and that’s legally do the right thing.”

While many accused Ray J of taking a stand to promote his own Tronix Network, the rapper vehemently denied such claims, as reported by VIBE.

