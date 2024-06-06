 What did Ray J say about his Brandi tattoo? Singer regrets unveiling the "gothic" ink to the public as it went "viral the wrong way"

American singer and songwriter William Ray Norwood Jr. aka Ray J recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe on June 5, 2024. In the podcast, the singer talked about his gothic ink tattoo that features his sister Brandi Norwood's face on his leg.

Ray J shared that while he has multiple tattoos with context to his sister Brandi, the one he got on his leg got her mad about how it portrayed her with her face covered in phrases like "From Ray with Love" and "Best Friends" and bloodshot eyes.

Commenting on the same, the singer told the podcast:

“I think the tattoo went viral the wrong way. I think the tattoo was not it… for the world.”

Trending

Ray got the tattoo in 2022, the details of which he shared on Instagram in a now-deleted post. According to Business Insider, the caption of Ray J's Instagram post mentioned that he was getting his entire leg tattooed with music, love, scriptures, family, positive words, and themes wherein "he had to start" with his best friend, Brandi.

"It seemed demonic to them” — Ray J shares what people had to say about tattoo honoring his sister

Talking to the Club Shay Shay podcast, Ray J recalled that when he explained his tattoo to Brandi Norwood, she replied with an "OK". However, some people were mad at him for getting the tattoo done and he mentioned:

"It seemed demonic to them.”

According to PEOPLE, the singer told tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov to put his signature touch on the ode to his sister. Alexey Mashkov is famous for hip-hop, graffiti style, and gothic art which didn't turn out as expected for some of Ray J's fans.

Expand Tweet

The singer mentioned he didn't expect the outcome or that it'd create waves on to the internet. The singer mentioned he did like the tattoo, but the tattoo artist should have "taken the red eyes out." To defend his stance, the Curtains Closed singer said that asking Alexey Mashkov not to add his style to the tattoo would be like telling artists like Basquiat or Picasso not to put their signatures on their artwork.

While Ray J has been vocal about the tattoo of his sister's face on his leg, Brandi Norwood also spoke to TMZ in 2022 expressing her thoughts on the tattoo. In the interview, Brandi mentioned that she is also open to getting a tattoo honoring Ray in return. Commenting on the tattoo, saying that it "was meant to be this way", Brandi Norwood told TMZ:

"It's like a Basquiat-type of style. I didn't understand it at first … but then he explained it to me and showed me the tattoo artist's whole page and it was amazing."

She also acknowledged the fact that Ray could've gotten a different tattoo, but she's glad he got a tattoo depicting her face.

Ray J's appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast garnered a positive response from the public owing to his funny take on answering questions and sharing incidents in his life.