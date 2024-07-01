Who is Lemuel Plummer? Ray J gets into altercation with Zeus Network at BET Awards 2024

On Sunday, June 30, at BET Awards 2024, American singer and songwriter Ray J and Lemuel Plummer, the CEO of Zeus Network, came to a breaking point in their growing feud. In a video captured on the day, Ray could be seen attacking Plummer when they bumped into one another at the afterparty. They confronted each other despite the security and entourages attempting to break up the confrontation.

The actor and singer eventually gave in and returned to his car at his team's request after attempting to take something out of his rucksack. Furthermore, the argument took place after he had called Plummer a "Black Jeffrey Epstein" and accused him of abusing women in the past.

Lemuel Plummer was the founder of The Zeus Network. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on April 10, 1986. His credits as a producer and editor include Joseline's Cabaret: Miami (2020), Preachers of LA (2013), and Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP! (2019).

Lemuel Plummer is the co-founder and the CEO of the Zeus Network

Renowned investor and entrepreneur Lemuel Plummer has accomplished a lot in his professional life. He has experience in various fields, including venture finance, digital marketing, and web design.

In addition to his commercial endeavors, he founded the Plummer Foundation, a charitable organization whose mission is to assist underprivileged children of Detroit. In 2007, he also contributed to the production team of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Additionally, he has been dating model Janeisha John.

Currently, he serves as the CEO and founder of The Zeus Network. Zeus Network is a pay-per-view OTT streaming service based in the United States. It offers subscription programs made by well-known influencers like Adam Waheed and Amanda Cerny. Social media stars King Bach, Amanda Cerny, and DeStorm Power also co-founded it.

He started the network in 2018, and in addition to overseeing all aspects of programming as its creator and CEO, he also serves as executive producer for the network's content.

The Zeus Network has quickly become famous, positioning itself as a top source for Black-focused media. Hit programs like Joseline's Cabaret and The Real Blac Chyna are among its noteworthy shows.

Furthermore, sources like DataONE reported that Plummer's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2023. Throughout his entire life, Plummer has been deeply involved with the television industry. In addition, he started working as an executive producer on Bree Westbrooks' show The Westbrooks.

Plummer then had success with Zeus, having funded the network entirely on his own. Later, he formally signed the rights to exclusive distribution for the boxing show where Floyd Mayweather went up against Aaron The Joker Chalmers.

Prior to founding Zeus Network, Plummer worked on shows for prestigious networks, including BET and Oxygen. At the age of 25, he started his own independent production firm, L. Plummer Media.

Based in Los Angeles, L. Plummer Media is a full-service production firm owned by African Americans. The company's motto is "Let's Change a Generation."

What was the video about?

The rivalry between Lemuel Plummer and Ray J escalated on Sunday, June 30, 2024, when the two ran into each other at a function. Online footage appears to show the two having a heated discussion in the middle of the gathering.

The video of the BET awards also shows Lemuel giving Ray J a few shoulder shakes as the two guys talk close to each other's faces. Security then stepped in and tore the men apart.

Nevertheless, Ray and Lemuel Plummer kept having a heated discussion in the crowd, and Ray even attempted to hurl his hands through the human wall of security once. However, the singer-actor didn't give up easily and attempted to approach Lemuel Plummer by circling a car.

They eventually broke off the fight; however, the reason behind what started it is still unknown.

