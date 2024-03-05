What is the Good Fight Foundation all about? A deep dive into Dustin Poirier's charity and other businesses

Dustin Poirier is actively engaged in charitable endeavors through his non-profit organization, Good Fight Foundation.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion is poised to fight Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of UFC 299. The five-round 155-pound bout is set to take place on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of his fight, Poirier has made a commitment to auction his entire fight gear from UFC 299. His goal is to raise $50,000 for his charitable foundation through a crowdfunding campaign, with all proceeds directed towards FoodNet, a South Louisiana-based organization.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the 35-year-old stated:

"This particular fight, we set a goal of $50,000 for Food Net, it's a nonprofit in South Louisiana that helps families facing food insecurities get food on the table. They give them fundamental food bags, groceries things like that, and we want to pledge $50,000 towards them, so I'm going to auction everything off."

'The Diamond' alongside his wife Jolie Poirier, co-founded the Good Fight Foundation in April 2018. The couple has led a plethora fundraising campaigns under the foundation, including initiatives like feeding those in need and supporting educational programs.

Poirier extended his philanthropy by auctioning his UFC Fight Night 120 and UFC on Fox 29 fight kits. The funds raised from these auctions were allocated to assist the family of a deceased Lafayette police officer and the Acadiana Outreach Center, respectively.

Following his clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in September 2019, the two exchanged shirts. 'The Eagle' announced in his post-fight interview that he would sell the shirt gifted to him by Poirier and donate the proceeds to the American's charity. Similarly, 'The Diamond' declared his intention to auction his UFC 242 fighting gear to support his foundation.

Exploring Dustin Poirier's diverse business ventures

Dustin Poirier delved into various entrepreneurial pursuits, notably launching his Cajun hot sauce brand, 'Poirier's Louisiana Style', in collaboration with Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. in December 2020.

This venture garnered significant attention during the lead-up to his rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in January 2021. Poirier's decision to gift the hot sauce bottle to 'The Notorious' propelled the brand into the limelight.

In January 2022, 'The Diamond' launched his own liquor label, Rare Stash Bourbon, which offers the unique feature of purchasing with cryptocurrency.

Additionally, Poirier joined forces with REAP CBD to introduce his line of CBD products. Adding to his diverse portfolio, he acquired Marcello's Wine Market in Lafayette last year.