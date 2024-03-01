"We set a goal of $50,000" - Dustin Poirier reveals his philanthropic aim from UFC 299 working with his Good Fight foundation

Dustin Poirier recently outlined his charitable mission tied to UFC 299 through his Good Fight foundation.

'The Diamond' is gearing up to clash against Benoit Saint Denis in a five-round lightweight bout, set as the co-headliner of the third pay-per-view event of 2024, scheduled to take place on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The former interim UFC 155-pound champion is aiming to bounce back after succumbing to a second-round head kick knockout by Justin Gaethje in UFC 291 last July. However, Poirier is preparing for his UFC 299 bout with an even stronger sense of cause.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Diamond' announced his intention to auction off his complete UFC fight gear from the upcoming bout. He aims to generate funds for his Good Fight Foundation through a crowdfunding initiative, with the proceeds destined for a non-profit organization based in South Louisiana:

"This particular fight, we set a goal of $50,000 for Food Net, it's a nonprofit in South Louisiana that helps families facing food insecurities get food on the table. They give them fundamental food bags, groceries things like that, and we want to pledge $50,000 towards them, so I'm going to auction everything off."

He added:

"We're doing a crowdfunding on the Good Fight Group.com, and I we'll keep blasting it out all through next week."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (4:32):

Founded in 2018, Poirier's foundation auctions his fight memorabilia to fund community projects. Their last Thanksgiving event was a huge success, providing support to approximately 500 underprivileged families through meal distributions.

Dustin Poirier hints UFC 299 clash with Benoit Saint Denis as potential farewell

Dustin Poirier has subtly suggested that his gloves might find their final resting place following the showdown with Benoit Saint Denis.

Poirier's fight against 'God of War' came as a surprise to many fans, considering 'The Diamond' had previously shown a preference for facing well-known opponents or competing in high-profile matchups.

During the same interview with TMZ Sports, Poirier stated that he is eager to test his skills against a younger fighter:

"To test myself, really. To see if I still got it. This guy is young, hungry, on a streak, and has finished his last five opponents. That makes me nervous, so I want to toss myself in the fire."

He further opened up about the prospect of UFC 299 serving as his swan song inside the octagon:

"Every fight could be it [my last]. Every fight. Where I’m at, 35 years old, this is my 30th fight in the UFC. Every fight could be it. [1:48]