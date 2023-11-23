Dustin Poirier unveils the impactful initiatives undertaken by his 'Good Fight Foundation' to give back to the community during Thanksgiving

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has shared details about the work being done by his 'Good Fight Foundation' for this year's Thanksgiving.

The former interim UFC champion recently sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour. During the interaction, 'The Diamond' shed light on the activities being carried out by his non-profit organization.

Poirier shared that they distributed a large number of family meals to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. 'The Diamond' further shared that it took him and his team a month of planning to execute this Thanksgiving activity:

"Yeah, big day... we gave out 500 hams, 500 bread baskets, 500 packs of green beans, 500 sweet potato cases. Meals, Thanksgiving family meals... So, for this one, it's been planning a month, getting everything delivered, making sure we have all the food, the pans and also hot water for everyone. I would say, a good month for this specific goal," said Dustin Poirier.

Check out his comments from the 1:40:14 mark below:

For years, Dustin Poirier has been doing charitable work through his foundation. 'The Good Fight Foundation' recently donated $10,000 to the Maui Food Bank in Hawaii to help the state deal with the recent wildfires.

They also thanked UFC fighter Max Hollway for spreading awareness about the issue.

In another instance, after losing his fight to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Poirier shared that he would be donating $25,000 to the Brazilian's charity.

Dustin Poirier shares the motivation for his charitable work on Thanksgiving

During his interaction with Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier was asked why he undertook the charitable initiative on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

'The Diamond replied by saying:

"Why not? You know, the goal is to leave the place better than you found it. That's the goal of life and to give people a reason to smile and because I can. I know I have a platform... Fighting has been a vehicle to help me get to this point to be able to speak to the masses and to be able to raise money for causes like this. [From 1:42:00 onwards]

Poirier was last seen in action this past July, when he took on Justin Gaethje in a rematch for the vacant BMF title. The night did not go his way, as 'The Diamond' suffered a brutal knockout loss in the second round of the fight.

Poirier does not have anything lined up for his future but has, on several occasions, expressed his wish to compete on the UFC 300 card.

Expand Tweet