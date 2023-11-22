“We talked about it” - Dustin Poirier sheds light on potential UFC 300 fight following meeting with UFC executives

Dustin Poirier shed light on a potential UFC 300 fight following his recent meeting with UFC executives.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the former interim lightweight champion provided an update on his status for UFC 300, which he has expressed interest in competing in. He mentioned that he had a great conversation with the UFC brass and noted that they would even like for him to be included in the milestone pay-per-view event.

He said:

"Yeah, I sat down with the UFC, we talked about it [UFC 300]. And they're kind of on the same page as me. If we could get the right opponent that makes sense for a big fight then we could do it...No [opponent], nothing yet but I still have faith."

Expand Tweet

Dustin Poirier also brought up that he doesn't want to compete just for the sake of being included at UFC 300. He mentioned that he wants to compete in a significant bout that will either result in a title shot or a lucrative payday, saying:

"[A dream scenario would be] A fight that guarantees me a title fight or a really big fight. Something that I'm super excited about doing. That's all I want."

It remains to be seen who the promotion will have in mind for Dustin Poirier, as UFC 300 will likely feature a stacked card to celebrate their milestone.

Dustin Poirier says he wasn't upset about Alexander Volkanovski getting short-notice title fight at UFC 294

Dustin Poirier recently revealed that he agreed to step in for Charles Oliveira and challenge Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 294 prior to Alexander Volkanovski getting the opportunity.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'The Diamond' noted that he accepted that fight but believed that the promotion was waiting on 'Volk's status before booking him as the replacement opponent. He mentioned that he wasn't upset and understood why the UFC went in the direction of Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, saying:

"That's business, Ariel, that's what that is...Yeah, it's just it is what is. In this game, you never know what's gonna happen. They [UFC] could be calling me tomorrow to fight, I don't know. That's just the fight game, anything could happen at any time and it does, so you keep rolling with it, stay ready, keep your weight good."

Expand Tweet