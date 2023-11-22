Chael Sonnen reacts to possibility of Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz 2 being added to UFC 300 after speaking with 'some meaningful people'

Chael Sonnen recently reacted to the possibility of Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz 2 being added to UFC 300, which is expected to be a massive event.

The former middleweight title challenger recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he opened up about the possibility of the promotion adding a one-off fight to UFC 300 as a way to include an additional attraction. He brought up that he had heard some rumors from sources that the MMA legends could be competing in a rematch of their UFC 158 encounter, which saw 'GSP' earn a unanimous decision win to retain his welterweight championship.

Chael Sonnen analyzed the reasoning behind an attempt to book that fight for their milestone pay-per-view event. He questioned why the promotion would go in that direction and mentioned that he would be against it.

He said:

"You got to [UFC] 300 a certain way. Did you do that by bringing guys in on a one-off? I mean the [Georges] St-Pierre vs. [Nick] Diaz, does that draw? Sure...Why would we not continue to follow the principles and policies that got us here? I mean, I'm just asking because I'm hearing from some pretty good people, from some pretty meaningful people." [2:18 - 2:49]

It remains to be seen whether Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz 2 will be a reality at UFC 300 or if they will reschedule their grappling match instead.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Robert Whittaker turning down fights based on rankings

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who reportedly turned down fights due to the proposed opponent's ranking.

'The American Gangster' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he noted that the rankings shouldn't matter when a fighter isn't ranked No.1 or challenging for a title in their next fight. He mentioned that if a fighter believes they are better than the proposed opponent, they should accept and earn an easy payday, saying:

"Your ranking has nothing to do with anything. If you're not the number-one contender, what difference does it make?...If you're not getting the title fight, what difference does it make?...Ultimately, you're saying that he's not as good as you. If he's not as good as you, why would you not take the easy day? [5:10 - 5:45]