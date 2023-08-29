Dustin Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation donates aid to Hawaii after devastating wildfires, thanks Max Holloway for calling attention to the crisis

Dustin Poirier continues to make a difference and provide assistance for those in need as his Good Fight Foundation recently donated aid to Hawaii following the devastating wildfires in Maui.

During this past weekend's UFC Singapore event, Max Holloway raised awareness for the conditions in Hawaii through his emotional response when asked about it during his pre-fight media availability. It must have taken a toll on his mental focus for the fight, but 'Blessed' still had a great performance and earned a knockout win over The Korean Zombie.

After the former UFC featherweight champion garnered more attention on the crisis, Dustin Poirier's Good Fight Foundation answered the call for help. They took to Twitter to announce that they will be donating $10,000 to the Maui Food Bank and complemented Max Holloway for using his platform to raise awareness, writing:

"With the recent wildfires sweeping across Hawaii we are donating 10k to the @mauifoodbank to aide in their disaster relief efforts. Thank you @blessedmma for using your platform to spread the word...If you are interested in helping visit http://mauifoodbank.org"

'The Diamond's donation will certainly help the relief efforts and hopefully, it will encourage others to do the same.

Dustin Poirier reveals timeline for when he will return to the Octagon

Dustin Poirier recently revealed a timeline for when fans can expect to see him return to the octagon.

A fan took to Twitter to ask the former UFC title challenger whether another fight is realistic for this year or whether he will take some more time off and return next year instead. 'The Diamond' responded and confirmed that fans will see him in the octagon again this year.

"I'm going to fight again this year"

Poirier last competed in the main event of UFC 291, where he fought Justin Gaethje for the vacant 'BMF' title. It was a rematch of their 2018, but this time Gaethje got his hand raised following a second-round knockout win.

It remains to be seen who the UFC have in mind as a potential opponent for 'The Diamond' and whether a move up to welterweight could be on the horizon.