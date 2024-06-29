June has been a great month for TV shows, with the likes of The Bear, House of the Dragon, and Bridgerton returning with new seasons to satiate eager fans, while new series like Dark Matter made a spectacular first impression. From Netflix to Apple TV+ or Hulu, it has been an exciting month for TV shows.

As summer vacation beckons in July, there is good news for the habitual binge-watchers out there. Many more promising TV shows are scheduled to be released this July, with some big names returning with their new seasons.

From Sunny (Apple TV+) to season 4 of Snowpiercer (AMC) or Sausage Party: Foodtopia (Amazon Prime), July is all set to treat viewers with one fantastic TV show after the other.

10 TV shows you need to watch in July

1) Sunny

Trending

Apple TV+ has gradually become a haven for sci-fi stories. Sunny is a heartwarming upcoming show that will depict the relationship between a woman who has recently lost her husband and son and a domestic robot named Sunny. The official synopsis reads:

"The life of an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As consolation, she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company."

Rashida Jones plays the lead in this ten-episode series. It will be released on July 10.

2) Snowpiercer season 4

After running for three successful seasons on TNT since 2020, the post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller series Snowpiercer will return for its fourth and last season with 10 episodes on AMC on July 21, 2024. The official website of AMC summarizes the plot of Snowpiercer this way:

"Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe."

It further reads:

"Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)."

It remains to be seen if the makers can retain the suspense and tension of the previous three seasons in the upcoming one. After its initial release on AMC, it may be available on Netflix.

3) Exploding Kittens

In 2015, The Oatmeal published a deck card game called Exploding Kittens, designed by Matthew Inman, Elan Lee, and Shane Small. Nine years later, on July 12, 2024, Netflix will release an adult animated television series loosely based on that game. Its synopsis reads:

"It's the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans — as talking cats."

Exploding Kittens could be a fun watch for the viewers. It features the voices of Tom Ellis, Sasheer Zamata, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, Suzy Nakamura, and Kenny Yates.

4) Lady in the Lake

Lady in the Lake drama series will be available on Apple TV+ on July 19, starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. Set in 1960s Baltimore, this series features Portman as a housewife trying to solve two murder cases as an investigative journalist.

The official synopsis of the seven episode series reads:

"When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore in 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course."

Fans of Natalie Portman can certainly expect a stellar performance from the star, given the interesting premise of the series. It could also be a treat for any period-piece fan as well.

5) Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Many loved the 2016 adult animated comedy film Sausage Party. The upcoming Sausage Party 2 show on Amazon Prime TV is set to be released on July 11 and will take matters forward by following the events depicted in the movie.

The synopsis simply says:

"After killing off all of humanity, Food attempts to create their own utopia."

Created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Conrad Vernon and developed by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir, and featuring an ensemble cast comprising of Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton, season 1 of the TV show will see Frank the sausage and his friends establishing a haven for themselves, called "Foodtopia."

6) Those About to Die

Prepare yourself to relive the epicness of Gladiator (2000, directed by Ridley Scott) with the upcoming sword-and-sandal TV show on Peacock, Those About to Die. The series will focus on the world of the gladiators in ancient Rome.

The synopsis on IMDb reads:

"The series explores a side of Rome never before told - the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most - blood and sport."

Expect this TV show to be gory and violent, as Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins leads an impressive cast that includes Dimitri Leonidas, Jojo Macari, and Gabriella Pession, among others. The 10-episode series will be directed by Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner and will start streaming on July 18 on Peacock.

7) The Decameron

The Decameron is an upcoming American medieval black comedy TV show is inspired by the 14th-century short-story collection of the same name by the Italian writer Giovanni Boccaccio. Created by Kathleen Jordan, this is bound to be a series with a different flavor.

The official synopsis reads:

"As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreats to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos."

The Decameron will be released by Netflix on July 25, 2024. The cast includes Zosia Mamet (Pampinea), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Misia), Tanya Reynolds (Licisca), and Amar Chadha-Patel (Dioneo), among others. The Netflix series will air eight episodes.

8) Women in Blue

Apple TV+ is scheduled to release Women in Blue on July 31. Over the past few years, several female-centric TV shows have been made by major studios. This upcoming series follows that trend. The synopsis explains the premise well:

"In 1971, four women defy ultraconservative norms and join Mexico's first female police force — only to discover that it's a publicity stunt to distract the media from a serial killer. As the body count grows, they make a pact to bring the killer to justice."

The cast of the upcoming ten-episode Spanish-language crime drama is led by Bárbara Mori, who acted in the 2008 film Insignificant Things produced by Guillermo del Toro. Mori is joined by Amorita Rasgado, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez, Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, and Horacio García Rojas.

9) How I Caught My Killer season 2

Last year, Hulu's true crime docu-series How I Caught My Killer created quite a stir with its depiction of real-life stories behind homicide cases. The cases were recreated using thorough interviews, digging into relevant archival materials, and other techniques.

This TV show is getting its second season premiere on July 18 on Hulu with 10 episodes. The synopsis reads:

"How I Caught My Killer is an adjudicated true-crime series that highlights the real-life stories behind these unique cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material, and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre."

Fans of true crime documentaries are sure to enjoy this one.

10) Vikings: Valhalla season 3

Vikings, created and written by Michael Hirst, is surely one of the most iconic TV shows of all time. Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel created by Jeb Stuart for Netflix in 2022, has enjoyed popularity as well. The third and final season of the series will be released on July 11, 2024.

The synopsis of the series is:

"In this sequel to "Vikings," a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history."

Like the first two seasons, season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla is expected to be full of action and emotion. Cast members Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, and Frida Gustavsson are all expected to return to their respective roles. The TV show will have eight episodes.