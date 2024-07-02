What happened during Usher’s acceptance speech at the 2024 BET Awards? Event organizers issues apology for audio malfunction 

On June 30, Usher was conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2024. It was presented by Babyface and L.A. Reid. However, a sudden audio cut during Usher's speech left many fans disappointed. As a result, BET took the glitch into account and promptly apologized for the incident. The statement issued to Billboard read:

“Due to an audio malfunction during the LIVE telecast, portions of his speech were inadvertently muted. Celebrating global icon Usher on our stage with a star-studded tribute and having him accept his award with a heartfelt speech was an honour. We extend our sincere apologies to Usher as we couldn’t be more grateful for his participation in Culture’s Biggest Night.”

On the other hand, Variety reported that the technical problem resulted in an audio cut of over 13 minutes of the singer's speech. However, BET also informed User’s fans that the issue has now been fixed from their end and people can listen to the speech if they wish to on BET platforms, and all the repeat telecasts of the show.

Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, and many more celebrities perform Usher’s iconic hits as a tribute at the BET Awards

As Usher was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards, many singers and celebrities paid tribute to him in a 16-minute star-studded performance. Famous figures like Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chloe Bailey, Tinashe, Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, and Latto performed Usher's songs, as they welcomed him on the stage to receive the award.

Everything was going well until the DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love singer made his way towards the microphone to give his acceptance speech. He started speaking and swearing a few minutes into his speech, which was beeped by the broadcasters.

Soon after the glitch took place, resulting in the audio cut, and the speech by the global icon went unheard by his fans and the viewers of BET. However, Entertainment Tonight Online reported that the audience present at the ceremony appreciated the singer's speech, as many stated that it was “moving, and inspirational.”

During his speech, the singer spoke about his early days in music, and how he searched for a long time for his identity as his father left his family. He reflected about his family dynamics and how it shaped him:

"I was trying to make sense of this name that a man gave me but didn't stick around because he didn't love me. Or at least that was my perception of it because I had to live long enough in order to understand that you have to have a forgiving heart in order to understand the true pitfalls and hardships of a Black man in America."

Usher continued:

"My father was a product of that. He made a lot of decisions. He made a lot of choices, and one that probably hurt and helped me at the same time was to stay away. That's part of the reason why I say this is the year of the father, where all the fathers have got to stand up for their sons and daughters and be the man that they need to be for them."

The Love In This Club singer then went on to say that one should be “willing to forgive, and be willing to be open." He also took home another award that night, which was the Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist award. As he accepted the award, his family was also present in the audience. His mother, Jonnetta Patton, his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, and his sons, Naviyd and Cinco, applauded the singer.

Usher has not addressed the glitch incident yet.

