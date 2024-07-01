"Chris Brown wasn't available?"— Fans divided as Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, and more pay tribute to Usher at the BET Awards

American R&B singer, songwriter, and dancer Usher was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards on the night of Sunday, June 30, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In the wake of this, several musical artists took to the stage to pay him tribute, including Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chloe, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, and Latto.

While the live audience cheered throughout the performances, the video of the tribute has now left the internet divided. While some believe it was disappointing, others praised it. There were some who even claimed that the homage should have been done by male artists instead of female ones.

For instance, an Instagram user with the handle @xoturquoisejanek wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post, which contained a glimpse of the tribute:

“Chris Brown wasn’t available?”

Many others joined in the conversation. Here are some of the reactions from X slamming the tribute.

“Y’all gotta convince me to watch the next BET Award after this. All the upcoming male artists out right now y’all couldn’t find 2 of ‘em a performance slot? That was pretty blatant. And Usher waited his whole career to receive this underwhelming tribute. I’d be disappointed,” a person wrote.

“This could have been the Best BET award show if they had showed Usher the respect he deserves and more men hip-hop artists were included,” another person wrote.

“Usher ain’t never coming to another BET Award show now,” a netizen wrote.

“This the last time we seeing Usher at a BET Award boy. Cause, what was that?” another netizen asked.

Others considered the homage praiseworthy.

“This was so good,” one person wrote.

“I like this and want it on Spotify by tonight,” an individual wrote.

“Why in the f*ck do y’all care that most of the performers during Usher’s tribute were women? They did amazing. That is what matters,” another individual wrote.

"I love it for Usher. Man deserved all the love he got tonight at the BET Award," one netizen wrote.

In brief, looking at Usher’s homage at the 2024 BET Awards

On Sunday night, several artists paid tribute to Usher at the 2024 BET Awards, ahead of his receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from L.A. Reid, Kenneth Babyface Edmonds, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis. The artists sang one or more songs from The Voice judge’s three-decade-long career.

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, was the first one to take the stage and perform the 2001 hit single U Don’t Have to Call, along with Keke Palmer.

Palmer in turn performed the solo version of the 1997 hit song You Make Me Wanna, followed by Summer Walker, who sang her Usher collaboration Good Good.

Next up was Coco Jones, who sang the iconic There Goes My Baby, with the audience joining her. Marsha Ambrosius, Chloe, and Tinashe followed suit by singing Confessions Pt. 2, Good Kisser, and Nice & Slow, respectively.

Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet took the stage next to perform a duet of Bad Girl. Finally, Latto wrapped up the tribute by singing Yeah! along with a group of backup dancers as the other performers joined her on stage.

Meanwhile, L.A. Reid, Toni Braxton, and Janelle Monae spoke in a special video message honoring The Voice host’s legacy and career.

Notably, apart from the Lifetime Achievement Award, Usher also won the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist of the Year award. While accepting the former, the Coming Home crooner noted,

"Getting here has definitely not been easy, but it has been worth it… This Lifetime Achievement Award, I don't know, man. Is it too early for me to receive it? Because I'm still running and gunning and I still love it like I did when I was 8 years old."

While he shared a tribute to all the fathers out there and the sacrifices they make for their children, he gave a message about the importance of inclusivity, acceptance, and forgiveness.

The Dallas native attended the 2024 BET Awards with his mother, wife, and two sons on Sunday night.