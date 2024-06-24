“That’s just the way it’s always been in life” - Chloe Bailey reasons why her music is categorized as R&B and not pop

Chloe Bailey recently spoke to Nylon magazine and opened up about her music, as she addressed the possible reasons why her songs are categorized as R&B and not in the pop category.

In the interview, she spoke about venturing into various genres, and stated that no matter what music she does, it will “quickly be categorized as R&B.” Chloe Bailey stated:

“Any music I do will easily and quickly be categorized as R&B because I’m a Black woman. If someone who didn’t have my skin tone made the same music, it would be in the pop category. That’s just the way it’s always been in life.”

Furthermore, she also spoke about how she considers Whitney Houston as her idol and related her struggles with the icon’s journey. Chloe Bailey added:

“Early on in her career, when she was doing the big pop records, she got a lot of flak for that: being told she wasn’t Black enough and wasn’t catering to the base that made her."

She further continued:

"To see how she persevered and has become one of the most iconic, legendary artists that we’ve ever seen, shows that music has no race, it has no genre, it has none of that. It’s just a feeling and it’s a vibration.”

The interview comes just before the release of Chloe Bailey’s sophomore solo album, Trouble in Paradise. The singer is all set to release her second album after the success of her debut album, In Pieces which was released in March 2023, through Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

“Black people originated country music” - Chloe Bailey opens up about taking inspiration from Beyonce

As Chloe Bailey spoke about her struggles in music, and why she thinks her songs are always categorized in the R&B genre, she also opened up about why she considers the icon, Beyonce as her inspiration. She said:

"And that’s why I was really proud of Beyoncé doing Cowboy Carter because Black people originated country music. It's just showing that possibilities are endless.”

Bailey’s upcoming second album, Trouble in Paradise is slated for a release in the latter part of the summer, as she teased the same during her Coachella 2024 performance. When she performed for the audience on April 19, 2024, she revealed:

“My album’s coming, Trouble in Paradise, baby.”

Apart from her new album being released soon, Chloe is also popular for many of her singles, including Have Mercy, Treat Me, Surprise, For the Night, How Does It Feel, Winter Wonderland, and other songs.

She has also collaborated with other artists including Gunna, Calvin Harris, Chris Brown, Ari Lennox, KayCyy, etc. in songs like Feeling Good, You & Me, Hello, Woman of the Year, Universal Love, Leak It, Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me, and even Gyalis.